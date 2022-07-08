ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon updates | Djokovic on Centre Court against Norrie

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSt1w_0gYrc7Kc00
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves as he walks on court to play Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:19 p.m.

The men’s semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Cam Norrie has started on Centre Court.

Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and is trying to reach his eighth final. Norrie is playing at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The winner will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final. Kyrgios advanced when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

___

1:50 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios is already feeling the nerves ahead of his first Grand Slam final.

The unseeded Australian advanced to the Wimbledon final when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament because of an abdominal injury.

He says the news caused him to have a restless night.

“So many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final,” Kyrgios said. “That’s all I was thinking about.”

Kyrgios will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie in Sunday’s final. Norrie is playing in the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time, but Djokovic has plenty of experience at this stage.

“That’s where Djokovic has the advantage from the get-go. He can draw from experience, he’s done it so many more times, he knows the emotions he’s going to be feeling. I don’t know that,” Kyrgios said. “I don’t know anything like that, so ... It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad.”

___

1:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for a spot in an eighth Wimbledon final.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three titles at the All England Club, will face ninth-seeded Cam Norrie on Centre Court.

The winner will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final. Kyrgios advanced to his first Grand Slam singles final when Rafael Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Centre Court#The All England Club#Grand Slam#Australian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy