MDOT to repave part of M-66 in Calhoun County

Branch County residents who use M-66 through Athens to go to Battle Creek may want to find an alternative route through the end of September.

The Michigan Department of Transportation Monday begins to repave four miles of M-66 from D Drive South to L Drive South in Leroy Township, south of Battle Creek.

The $828,000 project means drivers should expect lane closures and traffic regulators over the route during the work.

“This work will improve the driving surface of the road and extend the life of the roadway,” MDOT stated.