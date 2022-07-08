Kaymoor Top Trailhead Parking Lot Closed for Resurfacing

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces that the parking lot for the Kaymoor Top and Butcher Branch trailheads will be closed Monday, 7/11 through Thursday, July 14 while the lot is being resurfaced.

The trailheads will remain open during this time with parking available in the nearby Arrowhead trailhead parking lot.

The parking lot will reopen on Friday, 7/15 for use, but close again on the morning of Saturday, 7/16 until around 1:00 p.m. for a volunteer project. Parking again will be available at the Arrowhead trailhead parking lot. Park volunteers will be removing vegetation, painting, installing new parking lot bumpers, and picking up litter around the parking area.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the project should contact Kate Caplinger at kate_caplinger@partner.nps.gov.

More on this and other activities, events, and closures can be found on the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and by following the park on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.