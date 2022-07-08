ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

National Museum of World War II Aviation voted ‘best of the best’ attraction in U.S.

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs has been voted as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice “best of the best” for top attractions by Tripadvisor. The Museum ranked in the top one percent of attractions. “This recognition acknowledges...

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
17 Best Japanese Restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO

At the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains lies Colorado Springs City. It’s famous for its exciting recreation services and majestic national parks. The city’s vibrant dining scene also stands out. Suppose you’re craving sushi, teriyaki, or tempura. You can try the following 18 best Japanese restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO.
Check out the 2022 Colorado Springs Garden Tour this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Garden Tour will take place this weekend, July 9-10, in the Mountain Shadows Neighborhood. The tour’s theme this year is “From Ashes to Beauty: A Decade of Recovery from the Waldo Canyon Fire.”. Attendees will see eight private home gardens and...
Find a forever friend at Rescue Puppy Yoga

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rescue Puppy Yoga gives down dog a whole new meaning with yoga classes featuring puppies that need forever homes. Rescue Puppy Yoga locates, fosters, funds and finds forever homes for animals in need. Guests will have the opportunity to spend time with rescued puppies while doing yoga. Classes are usually 45 minutes […]
Space Foundation event to release images from space

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will host an event to celebrate NASA’s release of the first images from James Webb Space Telescope. The celebration will take place at the Discovery Center on Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Schedule of Events: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guided activities: Make a pinwheel galaxy, […]
Good News Friday

National Museum of World War II Aviation voted ‘best of the best’ attraction in U.S. The National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs has been voted as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice “best of the best” for top attractions by Tripadvisor. Cat rescued...
Friday Grab Bag, July 8, 2022

The Friday Grab Bag is a weekly series that highlights fun, unique, and interesting happenings in Colorado libraries, and includes news from Colorado State Library. Learn about the Amazing Biology and Ecology of Sharks at Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library on July 22. Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza will discuss her research and lead hands-on activities to engage participants. Event calendar.
Ditch the traffic, sit back and relax in a shuttle to Colorado's mountains

Save some gas (and a traffic headache) this weekend by riding Bustang and Pegasus to get away. Details: The two state-run shuttles are offering half-priced tickets though Labor Day weekend. Pegasus, a ride service launched in May whose vans can seat up to 11 people, costs between $3 to $10 for a trip taking off from Union Station. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The ride departs hourly from Union Station between 6am and 8pm Friday through Sunday, with limited availability Thursdays and Mondays. Roundtrips are available. Bustang's service consists of a much larger shuttle bus, with multiple routes leading to dozens of locations across the state (full list available on their website). A trip from Union Station to Fort Collins costs $5 with the new promotion. Bustang can take you from Denver to Colorado Springs, and all the way out to Grand Junction.What they're saying: Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said in a release that the half-price promotion was originally intended to run through June, but growing passenger numbers prompted the state to extend the incentive.
New Colorado retail delivery fee causing issues for small businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has a new 27 cents retail delivery fee that applies to all deliveries by motor vehicles. This includes Amazon deliveries, florist deliveries, food delivery and more. Many small business owners in Colorado Springs are not happy with the new fee, and one small business owner tells KKTV 11 News that it’s costing her more than $100,000 to implement new software and systems around the fee for all her business.
