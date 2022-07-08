National Museum of World War II Aviation voted ‘best of the best’ attraction in U.S.

Save some gas (and a traffic headache) this weekend by riding Bustang and Pegasus to get away. Details: The two state-run shuttles are offering half-priced tickets though Labor Day weekend. Pegasus, a ride service launched in May whose vans can seat up to 11 people, costs between $3 to $10 for a trip taking off from Union Station. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The ride departs hourly from Union Station between 6am and 8pm Friday through Sunday, with limited availability Thursdays and Mondays. Roundtrips are available. Bustang's service consists of a much larger shuttle bus, with multiple routes leading to dozens of locations across the state (full list available on their website). A trip from Union Station to Fort Collins costs $5 with the new promotion. Bustang can take you from Denver to Colorado Springs, and all the way out to Grand Junction.What they're saying: Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said in a release that the half-price promotion was originally intended to run through June, but growing passenger numbers prompted the state to extend the incentive.

