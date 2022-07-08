ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Bears WR David Moore is Arrested After Falling Asleep at Drive-Thru: Police

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6THs_0gYrZwr100

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested after reportedly falling asleep at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru earlier this week, according to the Gainesville, Texas Police Department via ESPN .

Moore, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons an officer located his silver 2018 Ford F-250.

Police said the odor of marijuana was detected in the truck and a search yielded a bag of THC edibles, as well as three pistols.

Moore, a native of Gainesville, signed with the Bears in April after appearing in two games for the Denver Broncos and one with the arch-rival Green Bay Packers in 2021, having spent most of the year on the practice squad for both teams, as well the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former East Central standout was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 226 overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has recorded 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 50 NFL regular-season games.

Last month, Bears linebacker Matt Adams -- who had also signed with the team during the offseason -- was arrested on gun possession charges Thursday (June 24), TMZ Sports reported on June 24.

Sources told the website that Adams was questioned by police at around 6:45 p.m. after being spotted near a Jeep reported to be stolen.

Police searched the vehicle -- which Adams claimed to have bought -- found a loaded gun in the center console and an extended magazine in the trunk.

Rob Parker: Russell Westbrook's Lakers Stint Has Greatly Damaged His Legacy

Why Steph Curry Should Not Want Kevin Durant Back in Golden State

Colin Cowherd Says This Team is Going to Be the 'Shock of the NFL' in 2022

Rob Parker Calls Kevin Durant's Trade Request Out of Brooklyn 'Cowardly'

LaVar Arrington: Warren Sapp Didn't Lie About 'Disaster' Kaepernick Workout

Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Sha'Carri Richardson After She Rips the Media

LaVar Arrington: 'Deshaun Watson Trade Might Be Worst in Sports History'

Clay Travis on Low NBA Finals Ratings: 'Going Woke Has Broken the NBA'

Colin Cowherd Says This Blockbuster NBA Trade Could Shake Up the Sport

Doug Gottlieb Says 'Data' Tells You Nobody Cares About Brittney Griner Saga

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chicago Bears' David Moore arrested for substance, weapons offenses

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore is out of jail on a $5,000 bond after being arrested for controlled substance and weapons offenses in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on Sunday. The Gainesville Police Department said in a release that an officer responded at 11:18 p.m. Sunday to a possible...
GAINESVILLE, TX
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
Yardbarker

2 Bears QBs Share Unfortunate And Shocking NFL History

The Chicago Bears‘ struggles at quarterback are well-documented throughout the Super Bowl era. They got lucky with Jim McMahon who helped the team win Super Bowl XX. However, that team was more known for their run game with Walter Payton and their vaunted “46” defense. The last...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Gainesville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, TX
FOX Sports

Will Packers' Aaron Rodgers sink without Davante Adams?

As Aaron Rodgers embarks on his 18th NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, things will look slightly different for him — he'll be without his trusty No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams. Rodgers' 39th birthday is five months away, and many think a significant decline is impending following his...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy