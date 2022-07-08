Bears WR David Moore is Arrested After Falling Asleep at Drive-Thru: Police

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested after reportedly falling asleep at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru earlier this week, according to the Gainesville, Texas Police Department via ESPN .

Moore, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons an officer located his silver 2018 Ford F-250.

Police said the odor of marijuana was detected in the truck and a search yielded a bag of THC edibles, as well as three pistols.

Moore, a native of Gainesville, signed with the Bears in April after appearing in two games for the Denver Broncos and one with the arch-rival Green Bay Packers in 2021, having spent most of the year on the practice squad for both teams, as well the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former East Central standout was selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 226 overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has recorded 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 50 NFL regular-season games.

Last month, Bears linebacker Matt Adams -- who had also signed with the team during the offseason -- was arrested on gun possession charges Thursday (June 24), TMZ Sports reported on June 24.

Sources told the website that Adams was questioned by police at around 6:45 p.m. after being spotted near a Jeep reported to be stolen.

Police searched the vehicle -- which Adams claimed to have bought -- found a loaded gun in the center console and an extended magazine in the trunk.

