Lebanon County, PA

Campbelltown forfeit sets up Annville-Fredericksburg rematch for Lebanon County Legion title

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 5 days ago

There is only one undefeated team left in the seven-team, double-elimination playoffs. That team is Annville, after the No. 2 seeds upended regular season champion Fredericksburg 6-1 at Earl Wenger Field on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miXmh_0gYrZdKS00

Annville rode the complete-game pitching of Isaac Good to a berth in Sunday's county championship game against what is now a three-team loser's bracket of Fredericksburg, Campbelltown and Myerstown. Campbelltown eliminated Conrad Weiser Thursday, while Myerstown bounced 5th Ward 4-3.

Campbelltown will host Myerstown at 6 p.m. Friday on the turf at In The Net, with the winner visiting Fredericksburg on Saturday to determine Annville's championship opponent.

As it turns out, the championship clash will be a rematch between Annville and Fredericksburg. Campbelltown beat Myerstown 10-2 Friday to stay alive, but then informed league officials it would be forfeiting Saturday's matchup with Fredericksburg due to a lack of available players, setting the stage for an Annville-Fredericksburg rematch Sunday night.

Campbelltown's forfeit means Annville and Fredericksburg both qualify for the upcoming Region 4 tournament, since Lebanon County gets two berths in this year's event in Red Lion.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Campbelltown forfeit sets up Annville-Fredericksburg rematch for Lebanon County Legion title

