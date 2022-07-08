ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Burger King truck drove past 10 Downing Street with a slogan about telling too many 'Whoppers,' just hours after Boris Johnson resigned

By Grace Dean
 2 days ago
Burger King UK posted a picture on Thursday evening of the truck driving past Downing Street. Burger King UK
  • A Burger King truck drove past 10 Downing Street with text poking fun at Boris Johnson.
  • Text on the side of the truck read: "Turns out there is such a thing as too many Whoppers."
  • Johnson announced his resignation Thursday as dozens of ministers quit following a string of scandals.

Just hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation, a Burger King truck drove past Parliament and 10 Downing Street with text mocking the departing leader.

Text on the side of the truck read: "Turns out there is such a thing as too many Whoppers." A Whopper is the name of Burger King's flagship burger, as well as a British slang term for a lie.

The text and Burger King logo are shaped like the number "10," while the black backdrop appears to mimic the iconic door of 10 Downing Street, where Johnson lives.

—Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) July 7, 2022

Johnson announced on Thursday that he was standing down as prime minister but would stay in post until a successor is named. The announcement came after dozens of ministers resigned over the course of the week, including chancellor Rishi Sunak, following revelations that Johnson had known about sexual misconduct allegations made against Chris Pincher, a senior member of Johnson's staff before his appointment as chief whip in February.

Many ministers and Conservative Party MPs had urged Johnson to resign.

Burger King UK posted a picture on Thursday evening of the truck driving past Downing Street.

News outlet Chronicle Live also posted a photo of it on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament, which it said was taken prior to Johnson's announcement of his resignation.

Its True You Idiot
1d ago

Is this the same company that got called out for supported homosexuality by putting two bottom buns together on a whopper?

jay p
1d ago

DJT HAD TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOCUMENTED LIES. This CLEARLY shows the British Conservatives actually have a set of morals. Not SO in the USA.

IN THIS ARTICLE
