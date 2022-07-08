ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Police Say Fugitive Found ‘Dancing and Talking to Himself’ in Lacey

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Lacey Township today said they arrested a man wanted on an active arrested warrant. According to Chief of Police Michael DiBella,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: ARREST FOR DUI LEADS TO ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER

On 7/6/22 at approximately 1030pm, Officers were dispatched to the area of Brook Rd & E County Line Rd for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. As a result of their investigation at the scene, Officers suspected one of the drivers of being under the influence. Tia Merrill (25 years old from Brick) was arrested and charged with Driving while Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. During the booking process its alleged that Merrill became uncooperative and refused to enter the holding cell. After being placed in the cell, it is alleged that Merrill spat on Officer Laird. Merrill was also charged with Obstruction and Agg Assault on a Police Officer.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Forked River, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: PAIR ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION AND INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE DRUGS WITH SLEEPING 5 YEAR OLD IN CAR

Detectives assigned to the Street Crimes Unit observed a passenger of a Nissan Pathfinder engaged in what they felt was drug activity. After observing a traffic violation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted on the Nissan. As a result of the MV stop, Luis Rojas-Ramos and Blanca Mota were placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute. A five year old child was sleeping in the backseat throughout the MV stop. The child’s parent responded to the scene to pick up the child and DCP&P was notified. Luis and Blanca were charged and released on summonses. Several MV summonses were issued to both defendants.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Police#Long Hair
NJ.com

Detectives probe apparent murder-suicide of N.J. couple

Authorities on Friday said a Readington couple found dead in a house fire were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide. Kathryn Shern, 70, and her husband, Charles Shern, 71, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, which released few other details about the investigation.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

HAZLET: HERO POLICE OFFICER SAVED THE LIFE OF AN INDIVIDUAL THREATENING SUICIDE

FREEHOLD – “You’ve got to let me help you,” were some of the first words that a Hazlet police officer used to help a suicidal individual in crisis. The officer, who had been part of a recent Prosecutor’s Office Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), used the lessons that he learned only weeks earlier to successfully help a person in distress attempting to harm themselves, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
HAZLET, NJ
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy