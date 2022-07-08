ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth of July Brush Fire Extinguished Before Becoming a Larger Problem

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A brush fire on the Fourth of July near Vincent Clune Park in Lacey was extinguished before it was...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

