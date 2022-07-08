Fourth of July Brush Fire Extinguished Before Becoming a Larger Problem

On 7/6/22 at approximately 1030pm, Officers were dispatched to the area of Brook Rd & E County Line Rd for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. As a result of their investigation at the scene, Officers suspected one of the drivers of being under the influence. Tia Merrill (25 years old from Brick) was arrested and charged with Driving while Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. During the booking process its alleged that Merrill became uncooperative and refused to enter the holding cell. After being placed in the cell, it is alleged that Merrill spat on Officer Laird. Merrill was also charged with Obstruction and Agg Assault on a Police Officer.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO