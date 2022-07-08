ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Suspect Charged for Huffing Dust Remover Outside Lacey Applebee’s

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Lacey made contact with an unconscious male sitting in a car in the parking lot of Applebee’s after reports from concerned citizens on Tuesday. Upon arrival, police discovered the man...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Three arrested after routine traffic stop turns chaotic

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people on Friday night after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation turned violent. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, they performed a traffic stop for a car that had a vehicle code violation around 8:00 p.m., on Friday on Kidder Street near the Ocean State […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waretown, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lacey Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: ARREST FOR DUI LEADS TO ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER

On 7/6/22 at approximately 1030pm, Officers were dispatched to the area of Brook Rd & E County Line Rd for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. As a result of their investigation at the scene, Officers suspected one of the drivers of being under the influence. Tia Merrill (25 years old from Brick) was arrested and charged with Driving while Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. During the booking process its alleged that Merrill became uncooperative and refused to enter the holding cell. After being placed in the cell, it is alleged that Merrill spat on Officer Laird. Merrill was also charged with Obstruction and Agg Assault on a Police Officer.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: PAIR ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION AND INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE DRUGS WITH SLEEPING 5 YEAR OLD IN CAR

Detectives assigned to the Street Crimes Unit observed a passenger of a Nissan Pathfinder engaged in what they felt was drug activity. After observing a traffic violation, a motor vehicle stop was conducted on the Nissan. As a result of the MV stop, Luis Rojas-Ramos and Blanca Mota were placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute. A five year old child was sleeping in the backseat throughout the MV stop. The child’s parent responded to the scene to pick up the child and DCP&P was notified. Luis and Blanca were charged and released on summonses. Several MV summonses were issued to both defendants.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Couple Charged for Multiple Armed Robberies Across Delaware

NEW CASTLE, DE – A couple has been arrested for multiple armed robberies that took place in May and June in the New Castle area. According to the Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Jaquan Mason and 29-year-old Jinita Wright, both of Wilmington, have been arrested on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MAN ARRESTED FOR INHALING TOXIC CHEMICALS

Possession of Toxic Chemicals – On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2:57 p.m., Officers D’Antonio and Lee responded to the parking lot of Applebee’s for a report of a male inhaling chemicals while seated in a vehicle. Officer Lee arrived and made contact with Walter Paseler, Jr. (53) of Waretown, who was observed to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Officer Lee approached Walter and woke him up, and while doing so, observed a can of instant dust remover in the vehicle. Following his investigation, Officer Lee placed William under arrest and transported him to police headquarters for processing. Walter was released after being charged with Inhaling a Toxic Chemical for the Purpose of Intoxication and Possession of a Toxic Chemical for the Purpose of Intoxication.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe apparent murder-suicide of N.J. couple

Authorities on Friday said a Readington couple found dead in a house fire were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide. Kathryn Shern, 70, and her husband, Charles Shern, 71, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, which released few other details about the investigation.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
1010WINS

2 arrested for selling cheaper marijuana outside NJ-licensed dispensary: prosecutor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two New Jersey residents are facing charges for allegedly selling cannabis outside a licensed marijuana dispensary in Phillipsburg. A 35-year-old woman from Belvidere and a 38-year-old man from North Arlington, Bergen County, were arrested following an eight-week investigation into their alleged scheme that undercut The Apothecarium, a state-licensed dispensary for medical and adult-use recreational marijuana, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer announced on Friday.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

HAZLET: HERO POLICE OFFICER SAVED THE LIFE OF AN INDIVIDUAL THREATENING SUICIDE

FREEHOLD – “You’ve got to let me help you,” were some of the first words that a Hazlet police officer used to help a suicidal individual in crisis. The officer, who had been part of a recent Prosecutor’s Office Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), used the lessons that he learned only weeks earlier to successfully help a person in distress attempting to harm themselves, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

PINE BEACH: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Springfield and Motor. There is a report of two injured juveniles, one complaining of a head injury. Clean up has been requested for fluids. Avoid the area, if possible, so first responders can complete their job,
PINE BEACH, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy