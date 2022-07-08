ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ellwood Park Shooting Victim Shot Multiple Times

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – A 33-year-old male was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon in Baltimore’s Ellwood Park neighborhood. According...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

One Person Shot, Killed In Southeast Baltimore On Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place along one of the main traffic arteries in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street at 6:18 a.m., police said. Once there, they found an unidentified male who had been shot and killed. Staff from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived in a white van around 8 a.m. and removed that person from the spot where they had fallen following the shooting. Anyone with information about this Sunday morning shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.  Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man and woman killed in early morning Parkville shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Early on Sunday morning, a man and woman were killed in a shooting in Parkville, Baltimore County. At around 4:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue., 21234 in reference to a call for an assault. Once on the scene, officers found...
PARKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Northeast D.C. DC Police officers responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. for a report of sounds of gunshots. Once on the scene, they found 17-year-old Damari Deon Wright of Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man flags down police after being shot multiple times in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was injured in a shooting flagged down police in the McElderry Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon. At around 4:53 p.m., Southeast District officers were patrolling the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, when a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds signaled to officers for help.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men In ‘Critical Condition’ Following Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the area initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m., police said. Once there, they found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The spokesperson told WJZ that officers found one man on a sidewalk and the other man inside of a house.  The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals where they are listed in critical condition, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Unidentified Man Shot and Killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in Baltimore were once again woken up by early morning gunfire on Sunday. Police here said that at around 6:18 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were advised of a shooting in the 2400 block of East Fayette Street. “Once there, officers located an unidentified male...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Lrb 410 Rrb 396 2422
Daily Voice

Two Men In Critical Condition After Early Baltimore Shooting

Two men are being treated for serious injuries after a midnight shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the 32-year-old and 37-year-old victims in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9, according to Baltimore Police Department. The victims were rushed to the hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in northeast Baltimore

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Saturday evening in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the 5500 block of Catalpha Road, where a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to hospitals, where they died, police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

33 Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 33 year-old man that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened on the 200 Block of Kenwood Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 3:40 p.m., Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 200...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman stabbed, killed inside of Northeast DC establishment

WASHINGTON - A woman was stabbing inside an establishment in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified about a stabbing victim at an area hospital. After arriving at the hospital, police learned the victim was stabbed inside...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot in Shootout at Severn Playground

SEVERN, MD – A shootout at a playground in Meade Village Circle ended with a 15-year-old shot and teens running for cover Thursday night. The shooting began when a vehicle drove up to the playground and four black males began firing their guns. At least one person in the playground returned fire.
SEVERN, MD
Shore News Network

16 Year-Old Among Two Shot In Eastern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took took place last night. This incident happened on the 2400 Block of East Monument Street in Eastern Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 9:40 p.m., Eastern District officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy