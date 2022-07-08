ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

One injured in early-morning residential fire on Janesville's south side

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

A residential fire broke out early Friday morning at a residence on Janesville’s south side, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.

Firefighters responded at 2:03 a.m. to reports of a fire at 1553 S. River Road.

Heavy flames were visible from the front of the building when firefighters arrived. A couch inside the building was burning, and occupants were seen fleeing the residence, according to the news release.

Firefighters brought the flames under control. Additional units helped suppress the fire and search the residence, according to the release.

Flames were held to the first floor, but smoke and heat damage was present throughout the entire structure, according to the news release.

Three adult residents escaped the fire unharmed. One occupant received burn injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A second occupant was transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire was deemed unintentional and related to smoking materials used by one of the occupants, according to the release.

