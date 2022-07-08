ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BO50w_0gYrYMYQ00
Greece Bulgaria Gas Link In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov, take part in the the inauguration of a gas pipeline in Komotini, Greece, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers on Friday inaugurated a new energy pipeline that will supply Azeri natural gas to Bulgaria, whose vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP) (Dimtiris Papamitsos)

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — The leaders of Greece and Bulgaria on Friday inaugurated a new pipeline that will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, whose vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the new link as an alternative supply line for Bulgaria, as neighboring Greece jockeys to become a regional energy transport hub.

“This isn't just a gas pipeline, but a crucial south-north energy bridge,” Mitsotakis said during a ceremony in northeastern Greece.

He added that Europe needs to coordinate its response to “Moscow’s conscious choice to turn natural resources into a lever of political pressure, into a raw blackmail.”

“It is something our Bulgarian neighbors already know very well,” Mitsotakis said.

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria after it refused a demand by Moscow to pay gas bills in rubles, Russia's currency. Relations between the two former Soviet bloc allies have tanked in recent months, and last month Bulgaria ordered the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats, triggering an angry response from Moscow.

Bulgaria’s acting prime minister, Kiril Petkov, highlighted the pipeline’s key role in ending Russia’s gas monopoly in his country.

"Thus, for the first time, our country will have real terrestrial access to alternative energy sources other than the Russian ones,” Petkov said.

The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline inaugurated Friday will run from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria. It starts with an initial capacity of 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and the prospect of future expansion to 5 million cubic meters. Commercial deliveries are expected to start by Oct. 1.

Greece is looking to serve as an energy hub for the Balkans, using fossil fuels from the Caspian Sea and the southeastern Mediterranean, and, potentially renewable energy from Egypt, to supply the region amid the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Greece is also building a liquefied natural gas terminal off the northeastern port of Alexandroupolis, near Komotini, which Mitsotakis said would in the future provide additional gas for the new Greek-Bulgarian pipeline.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
International Business Times

Russia Threatens Broad Ukraine Offensive As U.S. Presses China Over War Stance

Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians, its governor said,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Russian#Greek#Bulgarian#Soviet
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv pleads for weapons as Putin warn of ‘catastrophic’ energy price hike

Ukraine has urged its allies to send more weapons to the country as its chief negotiator said a turning point in the war was starting to take shape.Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian forces were close to attacking storage facilities and command centres as Moscow’s forces took an “operational pause due to losses and to resupply”.Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US will send Kyiv an additional $400m (£332.5m) in military assistance, with weaponry heavily focused on high-precision long-range weapons.Earlier, the Kremlin warned Ukraine must strike a peace deal with Russia or face “slipping down this hill” to ruin.Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to London, issued the threat in an interview with Reuters in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador. Read More Why did Putin start the Russia Ukraine conflict?Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?Why is WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia?Ukrainian MP calls on Boris Johnson successor to ‘do more’ for Kyiv in war against Russia
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov STORMS OUT of talks with G20 diplomats after Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

Russia's top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday as Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the meeting before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.
POLITICS
BBC

Africa is a hostage of Russia's war on Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Africa "a hostage" of Russia's war during an address to the African Union (AU) on Monday. Russia's invasion, and its blockade of Ukraine's grain exports, have sparked grain and fertiliser shortages and put millions of people at risk of hunger. The chair of the...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia's Putin to make first foreign trip since launching Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in central Asia this week, Russian state television reported on Sunday, in what would be the Russian leader's first known trip abroad since ordering the invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and...
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken says 'no signs' at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington saw "no signs" of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats over its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow faced a barrage of criticism at talks in Indonesia. "We saw no signs whatsoever that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine can retake land recently captured by Russia, Johnson tells Zelensky

Boris Johnson has told Volodymyr Zelensky he believes Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia in a call about the latest situation in the war-torn nation.The Prime Minister on Tuesday reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kyiv defend itself and rebuild, as the Ukrainian president thanked Mr Johnson for a further £100 million in support.The pair also discussed how to quickly get grain out of Ukraine, with Mr Johnson saying the UK “stood ready to help in any way possible”, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.Updated President @ZelenskyyUa on progress made at @G7 and @NATO last week.I believe the...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy