Tulsa, OK

Police investigating a death in east Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Police presence in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a death in east Tulsa near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates.

