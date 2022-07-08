DuBois man accused of raping another teen

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man with a history of sexual assault is accused of raping a 17-year-old earlier this year, according to police.

Travis Quackenbush, 24, who was also accused of assaulting a young girl with which his mother was also charged, was said to be in the basement of his home when the rape happened in January.

In March, DuBois police were interviewing the girl as they believed she witnessed Quackenbush assaulting a young man. She reportedly told police that he was mean to the boy but never assaulted him. Towards the end of the interview, the girl came forward and confessed that Quackenbush had actually raped her.

According to the complaint, she told police during the interview that Quackenbush had asked her several times to have sex with him before he grabbed her by the throat and punched her several times in the face before he took off her clothes and raped her.

Quackenbush is facing rape, strangulation, sexual assault and other related charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $25,000. Coupled with the other rape case, he has a total bail of $50,000.