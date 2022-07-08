ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

DuBois man accused of raping another teen

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QqT4_0gYrXg3300

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man with a history of sexual assault is accused of raping a 17-year-old earlier this year, according to police.

Travis Quackenbush, 24, who was also accused of assaulting a young girl with which his mother was also charged, was said to be in the basement of his home when the rape happened in January.

In March, DuBois police were interviewing the girl as they believed she witnessed Quackenbush assaulting a young man. She reportedly told police that he was mean to the boy but never assaulted him. Towards the end of the interview, the girl came forward and confessed that Quackenbush had actually raped her.

According to the complaint, she told police during the interview that Quackenbush had asked her several times to have sex with him before he grabbed her by the throat and punched her several times in the face before he took off her clothes and raped her.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Quackenbush is facing rape, strangulation, sexual assault and other related charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $25,000. Coupled with the other rape case, he has a total bail of $50,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

DuBois woman arrested for assaulting ex-boyfriend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Thursday, July 7 officers responded to a suspected domestic violence assault at a DuBois apartment. Officers were sent to an apartment where Ashlee Bennett, 25, was staying after a welfare check was requested because she had sent photos of her injuries to another person and claimed she “feared for […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Sock, soap used to assault officers at SCI Houtzdale, documents show

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate is facing new charges after he allegedly used a bar of soap in a sock to assault two corrections officers in June. Corwin Harris, 42, is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident that happened in the prison on June 26. According to the complaint, Harris was being transferred […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Dubois, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
Dubois, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Two charged after breaking into Altoona house, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are being charged after reportedly breaking into an unoccupied Altoona house with two juveniles, Altoona police report. Police were called to the home July 11 at around 9 p.m. to find both men, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Farber and 25-year-old Joseph Yeomans in the house with two juveniles […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for road rage incident, allegedly spit on female driver's window

Bellefonte, Pa. — A man in Centre County allegedly spit on the window of another driver's vehicle during a road rage incident. State police at Rockview say Anthony J. Bruno, 34, of Mingoville, got out of his vehicle and approached a female driver's vehicle the evening of July 3 on S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township. Bruno is accused of yelling obscenities at the woman and spitting on her window. He was cited with disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. Docket Sheet
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County man charged with strangulation, aggravated assault

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman. Pennsylvania State Police say on July 2, Gary Allen of McVeytown had assaulted the woman and choked her to the point where she could not breathe. Allen fled the scene and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police search for suspect in burglary, car theft investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle and are turning to the public for help. Altoona Police are trying to identify the man seen in the picture provided in relation to a burglary and stolen vehicle investigation. Police said it happened on 22nd Street between Broad and […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Violent Crime#The Wtaj Newsletter
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 Pontiac G5 for multiple equipment violations near the intersection of Adrian Road and Harmony Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Child riding bike struck by vehicle in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A child riding a bike Tuesday evening was struck by a vehicle in Altoona. According to Altoona police, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue and First street. The 10-year-old girl rode her bicycle through a stop sign and was then hit by the vehicle. She […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg resident has pleaded guilty in a federal court after being involved in a 38-person drug bust that spanned multiple counties. Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJAC TV

Central City woman faces numerous felony charges after defrauding her friend

Police say a Central City woman is facing 13 felony counts of Access Device Fraud and 13 misdemeanor counts of Receiving Stolen Property after she stole $1,075 from a friend. According to the complaint, the victim reported to Richland Township Police that 13 fraudulent withdrawals and transactions had been made from her checking account from April to May of 2022.
CENTRAL CITY, PA
WOLF

19-year-old Monroe County woman dies in jet ski accident

Reeders (Monroe County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Lorena Lauer, 19, of Jackson Township, died Sunday after falling off a jet ski Thursday evening. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. at the Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders. We're told Lauer fell off a jet ski and became...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway on Firearms Violation in Sandycreek Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness in Cranberry Township. Around 11:55 a.m. on July 7, PSP Franklin arrested 25-year-old Angel Tucker, of Townville, at a location on Cherry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Public Drunkenness.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County man sentenced to 70 months for drugs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted for his involvement in drug trafficking from Atlanta up to Central Pennsylvania. Joshua Quigley, 43, of Woodland, was part of a multi-county drug bust that saw 38 people being arrested for trafficking meth from Atlanta, Georgia, up […]
WOODLAND, PA
WTAJ

Fire departments respond to pipeline fire in McKean County

Video courtesy Richard & Jessica Walker MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fire departments from both McKean and Elk County responded to a pipeline fire on Wilcox Clermont Road around 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday. According to dispatch, a gas pipeline ruptured and a fire started, which sparked a small wildfire. There were no injuries and the […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy