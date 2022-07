A man drove a stolen vehicle into a roadside tent and critically injured two people inside the shelter late Friday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune that the first call came to their department just before 11 a.m. Investigators believe that the person driving the car, a man in his 20s, left the road around the 1800 block of South 82nd Street, striking a tent on the grassy area before the sidewalk and the two people inside of it.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO