ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskego, WI

County’s best to take on country’s best

By Michael Grennell - Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been just under three weeks since Anna Sikorski, Karlie Greenthal and the rest of the Muskego girls soccer team were hoisting the gold ball at Uihlein Soccer Park after defeating DSHA in the Division 1 state title game. They already hold claim to the title of “Best...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitefish Bay, WI
Muskego, WI
Sports
City
Muskego, WI
City
Union Grove, WI
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
California State
City
Brookfield, WI
State
Missouri State
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slinger Nationals brings top talent to town

SLINGER — With summer in full swing in Washington County, there are many things Washington County residents find themselves looking forward to each day. And one of the biggest events of the summer will take place next week. On Tuesday, the 43rd annual WABAM Slinger Nationals will bring racers...
SLINGER, WI
wgnradio.com

Todd Thelen and Slinger Super Speedway are bringing racing’s brightest stars, big crowds, and El Bandido Yankee to Slinger Nationals

Owner and “Driving Force” of Slinger Super Speedway, Todd Thelen joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Todd shares anticipation for maybe the biggest and best Slinger Nationals ever coming up next week. Listen as Todd fills us in on amazing drivers in on the action, like all-time great Derek Thorn from California, NASCAR Cup Series stars William Byron and Wisconsin’s legendary Matt Kenseth along with Camping World Truck Series stars Ty Majeski, Derek Kraus, Johnny Sauter and more. Todd shares excitement for not only the racing but new events for fans including the El Bandido Yankee Green Flag Kick Off Party on Monday evening, driver signings and meet & greets and a global pay per view audience along with the full stands of racing fans. Stay tuned for the (over 21) winner celebrating (responsibly) with El Bandido Yankee Tequila after Slinger Nationals AND with fans all weekend long in Wisconsin. For more information on tickets, events, schedules and more go to https://slingersuperspeedway.com/ and for #TequilaAtTheTRACK with the “Official Tequila of Raceday” be sure to check out www.elbandidoyankee.com.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll grad wounded in Highland Park shooting

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people. Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Uihlein Soccer Park#Dsha#Division#Brookfield Central#Brookfield Academy#Kettle Moraine#Wave
WISN

Family, friends remember Summerfest's Bo Black

MILWAUKEE — Loved ones remembered the woman who helped develop Summerfest into one of Milwaukee's biggest attractions. Elizabeth "Bo" Black was synonymous with the Big Gig. She ran Summerfest for 19 years. One of the people at the memorial Mass on Saturday was retired WISN 12 News anchor Kathy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Carroll University graduate shot at Highland Park parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man who was shot in the back at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade is a graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha. "I feel sad and in pain. We're very devastated for what happened," Alan Castillo said. On Monday, he went to the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS 58

Several area beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox11online.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes

May 31, 1933 - June 11, 2022. Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes of Brookfield passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by family. Eva was born May 31, 1933, to Carl David and Ruth Elisabeth (Linder) Edborg in Stockholm, Sweden, and was the second oldest of seven children. At the age of 23, she signed on with an agency to be an au pair in Miami Beach, Florida, to a couple who had six adopted children. It was a two-year commitment and she was ready to begin a new adventure in America. Eva’s entire family was at Bromma Stockholm Airport on the day of her departure. It was a big adventure for all of them. After the doors closed to the plane, they opened again due to a technical issue and Eva and her family were able to spend a couple of more hours visiting before she left.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend City-Wide Rummage Sale

Bargains galore await you at the West Bend City-Wide Rummage Sale on Saturday, August 6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All participating sales will have their 20 word ad ($1 each additional word) run in the Weekend Post on July 29 & August 5 and in the Daily News on August 6.
WEST BEND, WI
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy