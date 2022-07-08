ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KS

Motorcycle ‘lodged’ in semi after being hit from behind

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfyHk_0gYrXEWp00

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report is a warning to drivers to watch out for motorcycles, after the 2017 Harley Davidson a Waverly man was riding became “lodged” in the front of a semi-tractor-trailer.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old Waverly man was riding his motorcycle on Highway 50 near milepost 307 when he came to a stop in a construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Freightliner semi failed to stop, hitting the motorcyclist from the rear.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center Hospital. KHP reported the man was wearing a helmet and glasses at the time of the collision.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

The crash happened at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dangerous animal has caused a Kansas teen to shoot themself early Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m., a 16-year-old from Harford, Kansas, was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia, Kansas, with their fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when they were startled by a dangerous animal. The teen fell while trying to back away from the animal, and discharged the firearm, striking themselves in the lower left leg.
lawrencekstimes.com

Three injured in crash in Douglas County

Two drivers suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and a passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Saturday morning in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 8 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old driver heading eastbound on North 600 Road pulled out from a stop sign...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

No foul play suspected in Topeka trailer fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – No foul play is suspected in a trailer fire in Topeka Saturday night that caused over $7,500 in damage. Firefighters were called to 205 SE 25th Street in Topeka Saturday, July 9, just before 8 p.m. after someone reported structure fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters searched the home and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. juvenile confronted by ‘dangerous animal’ is shot

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, a 16-year-old from Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, he was […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Waverly, KS
County
Marion County, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Ottawa woman killed in I-35 crash

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Ottawa woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Osage County. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Velma J. Kissinger, 64, of Ottawa, was traveling northbound on I-35 near milepost 164 when for unknown reasons the Dodge Caravan she was driving left the road and rolled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Car drives through mobile home in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation on Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. on July 5, TPD officers responded to the call. While officers were in route, dispatch received several calls that a mobile home trailer in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court had been struck by a vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bullet grazes person in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting on Saturday night left one person with injuries in Topeka. In the late hours of June 9, a shooting occurred on 13th and Mulvane Street. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, a bullet grazed the subject and was taken to an area hospital. The subject was released after being treated at the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Freightliner#Ksnt 27 News#Top Stories On Ksnt Com#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Iconic Topeka ‘Ghostbusters’ car vandalized

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The iconic Topeka “Ghostbusters” car had its’ lights stolen off of it and the owner is asking the community for help. When vehicle owner Tanya Weaver realized the lights had been stolen on Friday, she posted on Facebook and community members flooded the comments. The thief cut the wires that power the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KNSS Radio

KHP: Man killed running in front of semi on Kansas Turnpike

A man was killed when he darted out in front of a semi on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brandon Lummus, 24, was on the right shoulder when he ran out in front of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KWTX

Man threatens Kansas woman with chainsaw

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in jail after he ran his truck into a North Topeka mobile home and threatened the residents with a chainsaw. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to 1819 NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a possible hostage situation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Person killed on turnpike, hit by semi

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka. Multiple reports came into the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office about a crash on SE Interstate 470 Turnpike Wednesday morning. KSNT confirmed calls about the crash began to come into dispatch around 10:37 a.m.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Arrests made in home invasion in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace. On Thursday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on Friday after a search warrant found meth and marijuana at a home in Southwest Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, July 8, officers with the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terr. in connection with an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Details of Topeka stabbing revealed in affidavit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TPD narcotics search warrant ends in 5 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday morning. The search warrant was served on July 8 in the 3100 block of SW 30th Terrace. The search was a part of an ongoing investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Everyone escapes Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning. The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka. TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy