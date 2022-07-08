ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Affordable homes near downtown San Jose approach construction launch

By George Avalos
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE — A residential complex near downtown San Jose set to consist of scores of affordable homes is slated to begin construction within weeks now that the project has navigated past some key milestones. Roosevelt Park Apartments should start construction within weeks and is expected to be...

Lookout Santa Cruz

Pleasure Point is not a place for high rises: Rezone our neighborhood the right way

The neighborhood group Save Pleasure Point wants to protect the culture and character of its eclectic coastline community by preventing Santa Cruz County from rezoning Portola Drive to the maximum urban density allowable under code. The group isn't against building, members write — just against what it sees as too much building too fast for an area it says is already burdened with parking, traffic and safety concerns. Save Pleasure Point offers an alternative solution.
PLEASURE POINT, CA
Silicon Valley

Meet the new man in charge of Oakland’s homelessness response

Daniel Cooper grew up in poverty and knows what it’s like to sleep in a car, scavenge for food, shower at the gym and barely scrape by working multiple jobs. He hopes that hard-earned experience will give him a leg up as he takes on what’s arguably one of Oakland’s most difficult roles – addressing the homelessness crisis that has left thousands of Oaklanders living in cars, RVs and massive shantytowns and encampments that sprawl across city streets, sidewalks and vacant land.
OAKLAND, CA
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Karina Dominguez “fired up” as she launches her campaign for Mayor

Karina Dominguez has spent the last four years listening. Ever since she got elected as a Milpitas City Councilmember in 2018, she has been making an effort to have intentional conversations with residents about their issues and concerns. One of the things she has heard recently from others was that...
MILPITAS, CA
Silicon Valley

100 affordable homes are being eyed at a site near downtown Oakland

OAKLAND — About 100 affordable homes are being eyed on a site near downtown Oakland, a project poised to provide housing for senior residents, city documents show. The units would be built on the site of a church and some apartments at the corner of West Grand Avenue and West Street, a neighborhood near downtown Oakland, according to a very preliminary application filed by the project’s developer.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Council Rejects Measure for Voters to Weigh in on Billion-dollar Tax-Funded Infrastructure Expenditure

In a meeting this week that dragged on for more than 12 hours, Oakland City Councilmembers decisively turned down a proposal to place a measure on the November ballot to allow voters to weigh in on whether they want over a billion of their tax dollars spent on infrastructure for private luxury development and baseball stadium on public land at the Port of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
benitolink.com

Gated senior community has Cannery Club grand opening

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Twin Oaks Hollister on July 8 for the grand opening of the Cannery Club, a new multi-purpose recreation facility built for the residents of the gated adult community. “We have named this new clubhouse ‘The Cannery Club’ in...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
