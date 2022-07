The boosted Child Tax Credit has not been available to families in 2022. Now, one state is trying to compensate by making funds available to lower earners. Last year, when unemployment was high, many families found themselves struggling financially -- especially those that were forced to deplete their savings to get through the first part of the COVID-19 crisis. Thankfully, aid was made available to the public in the form of not just stimulus checks, but also, a boosted Child Tax Credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO