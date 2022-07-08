ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENHYPEN Reveal Dates for First World Tour

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

K-pop septet ENHYPEN announced the dates for their world tour on Friday (July 8), which is slated to kick-off with a two-show run in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 17 and 18. The 14-show swing, titled MANIFESTO, is the first global outing since the boy band debuted in November 2020.

After the Seoul gigs, the band — comprised of members Ungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki — will hit Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 2, followed by shows in Fort Worth (Oct. 6), Houston (Oct. 8), Atlanta (Oct. 11), Chicago (Oct. 13) and New York (Oct. 15). The tour will then continue on to Japan, where they will play three cities for two nights each: Aichi (Nov. 1-2), Osaka (Nov. 9-10) and Kanagawa (Nov. 15-16).

ENYPEN dropped their third mini-album, Manifesto: Day 1 , earlier this week, taking over Billboard ‘s Instagram on July 4 with a behind-the-scenes look at the “media circus” surrounding their highly anticipated album. (Check out the IG takeover on our account .) The six-song project dropped six months after the group’s first studio repackage album Dimension : Answer was released in January. The band teased Manifesto : Day 1 on social media in mid-June with a promotion calendar, which included dates for concept mood boards, photos, films, and music videos leading up to the release.

In June, the Korean act put their own spin on a Queen classic as part of their studio session with Coke. Performing “A Kind of Magic,” ENHYPEN transformed the title track from Queen ’s 1986 album into an atmospheric, breezy hit. ENHYPEN’s first studio album, DIMENSION: DILEMMA , was released in October 2021 and debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

See the full list of dates below.

