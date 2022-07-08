ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Café opens in former Kings Mountain bank

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asVjs_0gYrWlvX00

What do bartending, cosmetology and coffee have in common?

Taylor Caldera.

The former California girl who was making her way in Los Angeles doing hair and bartending recently shifted gears and now owns and operates a coffee shop and café in Kings Mountain.

Royal T Cafe opened a month ago on the first floor of the former Fidelity Bank building at 405 S. Battleground Ave.

While the grand opening celebration was held this week, Caldera described the actual one a little more than a month ago as a “super soft opening.”

She said she wanted to get a good idea of what customers wanted and to see what needed to be tweaked before making a lot of fanfare.

Like many entrepreneurs who had big plans in the works, the one to open the coffee shop and café was delayed by COVID-19.

According to Caldera, her family purchased the building a couple of years ago. The preliminary plan included office space on the second floor and a potential sports bar on the first.

Those plans were put on hold due to the pandemic and family illness, then evolved over time. While everything wasn’t necessarily smooth sailing, those tough times brought together what had been a spread out family to the Kings Mountain area.

Caldera has jumped into business ownership full throttle.

She’s currently the sole employee at Royal T Cafe working seven days a week, with occasional help from her mom and other family members.

“I just figured if I am going to work in hospitality, I might as well work for myself,” she said.

The café includes a small kitchen and a lounge.

In addition to a variety of coffees, Caldera makes teas, protein shakes, supplement beverages, breakfast sandwiches, charcuterie boards, cheese board and other munchies.

So far Caldera has been trying to spread the word about the new business. She held a grand opening with the Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce, but she’s also reached out to the faith community.

This month, Caldera has been asking people to vote for a church in the community that will receive 5% of Sunday proceeds. There’s a sheet at the café to nominate a church and at the end of the month the one with the most votes wins.

Caldera said it’s a way to make a kind gesture while also bringing in new business. And she's already thinking about what's next.

The future of the café could include a multitude of things, she said.

The upstairs will be renovated to potentially be used for office space. Caldera said she would like to host live music and eventually stay open later.

The outside has possibilities for outdoor seating, bike racks, cornhole and a dog-friendly space.

“I have lots of room so the ideas are endless,” she said. “I would like it to be a place for networking more so than anything.”

Royal T Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Lidl plans new prototype for long-awaited South Boulevard store

CHARLOTTE — Lidl is finally moving forward with its South Boulevard store. The German grocer confirmed it is in the early phases of construction at 3229 South Blvd. Lidl was first linked to the South Boulevard location in 2015. Property records show the grocer paid $4.9 million for that 4.3-acre site. Signs for the grocer went up soon after, but the project stalled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Rock Hill Is One of Only Two Places In the Country You Can Get This

Who doesn’t love a delicious chicken sandwich. And honestly they are rare to find. Who gets the perfect combination of sauce, flavor and breading. The chicken wars have fired up in the Fort Mill and Rock Hill areas with more and more chicken establishments popping up. Rock Hill is...
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings Mountain, NC
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Kings Mountain, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Black-owned food trucks compete in Duke’s Mayo challenge

CHARLOTTE – Black Business Owners Corp and Duke’s Mayo will host the first of four battles as part of the Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck competition today at 1600 W. Trade St. Seven Black-owned food trucks will go head-to-head serving up their best Duke’s Mayo-inspired...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 26-July 2

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 26-July 2. 7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A. Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A. Field of Greens, 111B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A. Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Caf#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Fidelity Bank#Royal T Cafe
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black property, changing neighborhoods, and cash offers in Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s Southside neighborhood is an anomaly. It’s a district in which African-Americans hold a certain degree of generational property wealth. It’s not rich area. The homes are older – built more than a half-century ago – and were never high-end homes. But families own them outright; pass them down to children, to provide a measure of security that eludes a disproportionate share of Black Americans, particularly in the South.
ROCK HILL, SC
generalaviationnews.com

New home planned for Hickory Aviation Museum

The Hickory Aviation Museum, which is now housed in the terminal at Hickory Regional Airport (KHKY) in North Carolina is getting new digs. The Hickory City Council took the first step towards development of the new building by approving a $1.2 million contract in late June 2022 with an architecture firm to design the new facility.
HICKORY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons inspired by memories of Cheslie Kryst

Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons inspired by memories of Cheslie Kryst. JCSU grad, Miss North Carolina hopeful recalls mentor. Jarin Simmons, a Johnson C. Smith University graduate, earned the Miss Charlotte crown in just her second pageant. She moves on to the Miss North Carolina pageant. Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Big restriction lifted on North Carolina bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

5 new movie/TV projects that will be filmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you think that recent announcement that Hallmark was filming one of its movies in Salisbury was big news, check out these new TV and film projects that are coming to North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday five new projects that would receive money from the North Carolina Film and […]
wkml.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Potential’ issue forces American Airlines flight to Birmingham back to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Eagle flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Birmingham was forced to return to the Queen City Thursday due to a “potential maintenance issue,” officials said. A spokesperson for American Airlines said the flight to Birmingham returned to Charlotte around 10 a.m. and landed without incident. American […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Krispy Kreme to celebrate 85th birthday by treating 8,500 fans to free doughnuts for a year

CHARLOTTE — Birthdays are meant to be celebrated and Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme has a sweet offer for its fan to mark its 85th year. Beginning Monday, every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day through Thursday to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card worth free original glazed doughnuts for a year — one dozen per month through June 2023. A total of 8,500 people will win a year’s worth of free doughnuts.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Star

The Star

2K+
Followers
481
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy