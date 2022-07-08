Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching For Missing 19-year-old Man

Earlier, we reported first responders were on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, unconfirmed reports of several fractures and frequent loss of consciousness. CPR was administered to at least one victim. Landing zone was established at Coyle Field. At this time, one unconfirmed fatality has been reported and there is an ongoing investigation. We are withholding photos out of respect for the families of the victims.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO