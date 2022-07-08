Recently formed public defenders office touts diverse, experienced staff

Since her appointment as Chief Public Defender in Cleveland County, Lydia Hoza has endeavored create a team that reflects every kind of client and hopes to inspire change.

Since February she has filled five of the seven seats in her office with a diverse set of lawyers specialized in different areas of indigent defense.

With two decades of legal experience, split between 10 years as a defense attorney and another 10 as an assistant district attorney in Lincoln County, she has put together a team consisting of some veteran attorneys, including one Hoza says she worked opposite of while at the district attorney’s office, the president of the local bar association and an attorney who also serves as a local pastor.

“The team we have here is amazing. We have people of every race, people of color, LGBTQ, different faiths, we have people from rural areas. Our goal is, besides to have the best attorneys, is to have our staff reflect our community,” she said. “Because that is the key to success. The wider your view and if you have a safe place where people from different backgrounds can safely share their ideas, your view widens and your representation increases. It’s smart, not just politically correct. It’s how you succeed.”

Already the public defender’s office has started taking on hundreds of cases, representing people who would not otherwise be able to afford an attorney and helping them through the legal process.

Public versus Private

Creating a new public defender’s office for Cleveland and Lincoln counties has been a priority at a local and state level for years.

“Cleveland and Lincoln counties were badly in need of a public defenders’ office because, quite simply, there were not enough private attorneys available to handle the caseload,” said Mary Pollard, executive director of the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services, in an email.

The office was finally made official in 2021, as part of the state's budget process.

Prior to the office’s creation, indigent defense – representing people who could not afford an attorney – was something handled by local attorneys at private practices.

“We’ve come in to try and provide a service that was desperately needed, but you can’t ignore the hard work people who were here before us did, and to their own detriment,” said Hoza.

According to Hoza, it has been a tradition among attorneys in Cleveland and Lincoln counties to volunteer to do some amount of public defense in addition to their normal duties. But with the state offering a much lower hourly rate than practices would normally charge, spending too much time on those cases wasn’t tenable for some businesses.

“You were having to worry about things like overhead, staffing, advertising and your utility bills, all of those trappings of a small business owner,” said Jamaal Edwards, assistant public defender who handles misdemeanor.

Edwards joined the public defender’s office after a near two-year break from doing legal work. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Edwards said he was working for a local firm but wasn’t able to work on the kinds of cases he preferred. So he decided to continue practicing on his own, but at a much lower volume.

When he was with the firm, Edwards said he often had to choose between spending his time helping indigent clients at a rate of $55 an hour paid by the state or helping private clients who could pay as much as $300 an hour for his services.

“Here you represent your clients and make sure you are taken care of. I can do so much more now. Being able to do jail visits regularly, spend time with (clients) and hear their concerns. I’ve never had that freedom before,” he said. “I don’t want to sound like I’m bad mouthing my old job because I enjoyed it and I learned a lot, but I am much happier doing this.”

Allison Garren, who left a successful private firm to take on felony cases at the public defender’s office, echoed Edwards' sentiments, adding public defenders will help alleviate that burden on local firms.

“All we have to do is really good indigent defense. We do not have to worry about those other things,” she said.

Pollard added there is a similar need around the state.

“My agency, IDS, has gotten more and more requests for public defender offices from judicial districts around the state over the past year or so. We can’t open a new office unless it’s authorized and funded by the General Assembly. The requests are driven by the same issue that you had in Cleveland and Lincoln counties – a shortage of private attorneys who are willing and able to take cases,” she said. “Right now, we have 18 public defender offices that cover 37 of the state’s 100 counties. I’d like to see offices open in every district that needs one. Those communities will benefit in the same way that yours will – quality attorneys to represent poor people who need them, and significantly greater efficiency for the courts.”

A passion for defense

One of the requisites for working in the public defender office is having a passion for working with and helping those who are poor and in a time of need. It is not an easy job, but it is one assistant public defender Rebecca Chappell says she is built for.

Chappell worked in public defense in Durham for 20 years before moving to a private practice in Mecklenburg County. When Hoza asked her to come to Cleveland County and help start something new, she agreed.

“It’s been challenging because I find that in this particular area we need to work on more resources for the clients. A lot of clients are dealing with substance abuse issues, mental health issues, financial constraints, transportation and housing. We have to somehow address all of those moving parts in order to address the underlying issues, not just because someone is charged. Generally, people are in the situation because of those issues, some people are just desperate,” she said. “Sometimes they just don’t feel they have any other options.”

One of the functions of the public defenders has been to help clients access help for some of those issues, said Ivana Hughes, assistant public defender.

“I think everyone here kind of buys in that our office is about community, helping the community and not just being a public defender office that helps just move cases along,” she said. “So long as a person is willing to go, a lot of what we are doing is trying to identify resources. We talk about what happened, how does that impact your daily life and obviously we talk about charges, and then it’s where do you want to go now? Do you want classes, outpatient treatment or do you need to go to a program somewhere.”

The end goal is to set clients up so that once their cases are heard, clients can show they are working to address what got them in trouble in the first place, and once cases are decided they can avoid those pitfalls in the future.

Positive results

Despite only being open for a few months, the local public defenders feel their office has already yielded some positive results.

In one week in June, attorneys were able to resolve 17 “jail cases," where people were sitting in jail with no set court date, but were ready to enter a plea agreement and be released. Due to scheduling conflicts, those people could previously have been made to wait in jail for days at a time before their cases could be handled by a private attorney.

“We know as attorneys that justice delayed is often justice denied for our clients, and hence the need for our work to be thorough, but also timely,” Garren said.

Hughes added because the public defender’s office allows attorneys to specialize and focus on certain kinds of cases – she handles DWI cases, Edwards focuses on misdemeanors and Garren on felonies – attorneys are not only able to be more efficient, but also learn from one another.

“I was expecting to have a trial a couple of weeks ago, and I had no clue how I was going to argue to the jury. Katherine (Hane, assistant public defender) and I were talking about the case and just knowing she had that experience she kind of gave me an idea of what I could argue to a jury, that felt so great in that moment,” she said. “And we all have that kind of open door policy here. Any time we need something, we can just talk to someone or send an email to find someone to shop talk with.”

The public defender's office has been open since April. Hoza said she still has two more hires to finalize, and hopes to have those jobs filled and the office fully staffed by the end of August.

