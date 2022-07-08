ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Homemade gun used to kill Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

This is the clunky homemade weapon used to assassinate former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe Friday in a country that has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

Pictures from the shocking attack appear to show the killer — identified as 41-year-old military veteran Tetsuya Yamagami — tossing the crude, black tape-covered firearm moments after gunning down the ex-prime minister.

It remained near the assassin’s feet as security tackled him to the ground — while others started doomed attempts to save Abe, 67, who bled to death from two deep gunshot wounds, including one in the neck.

The images show what appears to be a rudimentary double-barrelled shotgun, with two tubes taped together atop a wooden body and a black handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NheJn_0gYrWYOy00
Moment killer appears to toss the homemade weapon after gunning down Japan’s longest serving leader, Shinzo Abe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qxh6_0gYrWYOy00
A security guard seizes the suspect.

The “craft-made” firearm appeared to be similar to a Civil War-era musket, in which the gunpowder or the propellant is loaded separately to the bullet projectile, according to N.R. Jenzen-Jones, the director of Armament Research Services, a specialist arms investigations firm.

Military officials told public broadcaster NHK that Yamagami had been in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years — from 2002 to 2005 — and was “frustrated” with Abe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268jrP_0gYrWYOy00
The weapon, covered in black tape, appears to be a crude, homemade shotgun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3sTM_0gYrWYOy00
It was seen on ground as the suspect, identified as 41-year-old veteran Tetsuya Yamagami, was tackled seconds after the fatal shooting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHYFT_0gYrWYOy00
Abe suffered two deep gunshot wounds, including one in the neck.

Police found several possible explosives during a raid on Yamagami’s home, and the suspect confessed that he had “manufactured multiple pistols and explosives so far,” NHK said.

Other local reports said that he told cops he initially planned to blow up Abe, but decided to instead build a gun because he feared a bomb was less reliable.

The shooting was particularly shocking in a country that prides itself on having some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

Private citizens are barred from owning handguns, and licensed hunters may own only rifles — and even then only after attending classes, passing a written test and undergoing a mental health evaluation and background check.

Shootings, when they occur, typically involve “yakuza” gangsters using illegal weapons. When mass killings do take place in Japan, as when 19 people were murdered at a facility for mentally disabled people in 2016, they tend to be carried out with knives.

Despite having a population of 125 million, Japan had just 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to police. Eight of those cases were gang-related.

“Firearms legislation in Japan is very restrictive, so I think what we’re seeing here, with what’s probably a muzzle-loading weapon, is not just an attempt to circumvent the control of firearms, but also the strict control of ammunition in Japan,” said Jenzen-Jones, the arms investigations specialist.

With Post wires

Comments / 22

Ex Democom
2d ago

These "homemade" guns will become extremely plentiful and much more efficient in the United States as more and more gun control is implemented. We will have our guns! I have many guns but I never wanted a AR-15 until they told me they're going to take them. I just bought two!

Reply(1)
9
Not the ATF
2d ago

almost like. if someone is motivated enough and intelligent enough, they can make their own ways to murder....

Reply(7)
19
phil chase
2d ago

Evil will find a way ! Just remember this when you hear a useless politician claiming that "gun control" will keep us all safe.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Japan's Ex-Leader Shinzo Abe Assassinated During a Speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
ASIA
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
POLITICO

Trump laments ‘bad news’ of Abe assassination

Former President Donald Trump on Friday mourned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first foreign leader to meet Trump following his election in 2016. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump said Abe’s death — which came hours after he was shot...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
The Independent

Shinzo Abe - latest: Former prime minister dies after being shot, Japanese media says

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara and is showing no vital signs, reported Japanese media. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Mr Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being airlifted to a hospital.Two gunshots were heard at around 11.30am on Friday morning, witnesses say, as Mr Abe collapsed in the street. A male suspect has been detained from the scene and what appeared to be a...
ASIA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy