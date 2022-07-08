ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Terrace, FL

Sheriff Searching For 87-Year-Old Missing Man Last Seen In Temple Terrace

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 87-year-old missing man.

Willie Gillette, 87, was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, around 8 p.m., leaving the Winn Dixie located at 8837 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617, in his red Dodge Caravan bearing FL tag#QNYR41 in an unknown direction.

Per online sources, the vehicle was spotted by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office tag scanner located at Cortez Blvd at Mariner Blvd WB SB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFIg5_0gYrWJPJ00

According to the complainant, Gillette might be suffering from undiagnosed Dementia.

Gillette was last seen wearing a yellow collared shirt with a blue-collar and brown shoes.

If you have any information on the location of Willie Gillette, please call HCSO immediately at (813)247-8200.

In The News: St. Pete Police Arrest Tampa Man For Using Flamethrower To Burn Flag At Uhuru House

