Sheriff Searching For 87-Year-Old Missing Man Last Seen In Temple Terrace

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 87-year-old missing man.

Willie Gillette, 87, was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, around 8 p.m., leaving the Winn Dixie located at 8837 N 56th St, Temple Terrace, FL 33617, in his red Dodge Caravan bearing FL tag#QNYR41 in an unknown direction.

Per online sources, the vehicle was spotted by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office tag scanner located at Cortez Blvd at Mariner Blvd WB SB.

According to the complainant, Gillette might be suffering from undiagnosed Dementia.

Gillette was last seen wearing a yellow collared shirt with a blue-collar and brown shoes.

If you have any information on the location of Willie Gillette, please call HCSO immediately at (813)247-8200.

