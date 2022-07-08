ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia DUMBO Celebrates Grand Opening at 160 Front Street In DUMBO, Brooklyn

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers recently celebrated the grand opening of Magnolia DUMBO, a 21-story residential building at 160 Front Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by RXR Realty, the structure yields 320 rental apartments with marketing led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Group. New Line Structures served as the...

New York YIMBY

Lyra Continues Construction at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Façade work is progressing on Lyra, a two-building residential complex at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in the South Bronx neighborhood of Mott Haven. Developed by The Domain Companies and The Vorea Group with financing from the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, the $310 million project will yield 544 apartments, with 30 percent designated for affordable housing for households earning 80 to 130 percent of the area median income, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Exterior Street to the west, Walton Avenue to the east, East 146th Street to the north, East 144th Street to the south, and Gerard Avenue running north and south down the middle.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

East Midtown Greenway Progresses Along Turtle Bay Waterfront In Midtown, Manhattan

Construction is ongoing on the first phase of the $100 million East Midtown Greenway, a three-segment reimagining of the East Midtown Waterfront esplanade between East 38th to East 61st Streets. Photographs below focus on the northernmost part of the scheme, which will span between East 53rd and East 61st Streets in Midtown, Manhattan. This part will include a new park entrance at East 60th Street, a pedestrian bridge, and the revamping of Andrew Haswell Green Park and the Alice Aycock Pavilion. The overall master plan aims to create new green space for pedestrian and bicyclists and provide safer access to the eastern edge of the island, which had been largely impeded by the FDR Drive.
MANHATTAN, NY
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for The Deermar at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Deermar, a new 11-story development at 262 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Designed by NA Design Studio with interiors by Whitehall Interiors and developed by Ranco Capital, the structure yields 72 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 22 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $78,858 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Begins on Juliet at 250 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, New York

Southern Land Company was joined by Westchester County officials and local community members to celebrate the commencement of construction for Juliette, a 177-unit apartment building at 250 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains. Available apartments will range from one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include an outdoor courtyard with a...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
foodgressing.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan New York 2022 – Cool Brunch Spots

Check out this roundup of Best Brunch in Manhattan NYC 2022 for your next brunch adventure. Mollusca, the high-design just-opened restaurant in the Meatpacking District employs a seafood-centric brunch menu on Sundays from 11am to 5pm that includes such unique options as:. A Croque Madame with Smoked Salmon. Pan-seared Shrimp...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 652 East 223rd Street in Wakefield, The Bronx

Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a five-story residential building at 652 East 223rd Street in Wakefield, The Bronx. Located between White Plains Road and Carpenter Avenue, the lot is two blocks south of the 225th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Yitzi Salamon is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
cititour.com

Exciting New Brunch Options in New York City

Patti Ann’s on Vanderbilt Street in Prospect Heights is offering some exciting brunch options. While the menu is still a work in progress, there are several offerings worth noting. There is a wonderful assortment of pastries. Think classic blueberry scones topped with blueberry glaze, raspberry crullers that are light and airy topped with fresh berries, and delicious banana bread chock full of walnuts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Bronx Point’s First Phase Tops Out at 575 Exterior Street in The South Bronx

Construction has topped out on the first phase of Bronx Point, a 22-story mixed-use building at 575 Exterior Street in the South Bronx. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by L+M Development Partners, Type A Projects, and BronxWorks, the structure will yield 542 permanently affordable housing units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, all reserved for households and individuals earning between 30 to 120 percent of area median income, as well as for the formerly homeless. The edifice will also feature 56,000 square feet of community facility space, 12,000 square feet of retail space, and serve as the home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The building is the first to debut in the $349 million, 530,000-square-foot mixed-use master plan, which will bring 1,045 apartments and a 2.8-acre public green space next to Mill Pond Park designed by Marvel Architects and Abel Bainnson Butz. The property is located on a plot bound by the 145th Street bridge to the south, Exterior Street and the elevated Major Deegan Expressway to the east, and the Harlem River to the west.
BRONX, NY
younghollywood.com

Top 5 Must-Visit Summer Attractions in NYC!

It's true what they say, there is no place like New York City. If you're looking for a city with the same level of excitement, you won't find it anywhere else. NYC is one of the world's liveliest cities. From the diverse population of people to the fantastic food, shopping boutiques, Broadway shows, and museums, it's bound to stay on the list of every tourist's must-visit places. With that being said, let's look at the top 5 must-visit summer attractions in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY kicks off summer block parties at Brooklyn firehouse

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is kicking off a series of summer block parties at firehouses across the city on Saturday. Firefighters at Engine 277/Ladder 112 on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn were getting ready for the big day.FDNY members will be conducting tours and hosting interactive fire safety demonstrations, in addition to food and music. Saturday's block party goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 164-11 Highland Avenue in Jamaica Hills, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 164-11 Highland Avenue, a three-story residential building in Jamaica Hills, Queens. Designed by Joseph Giannetti Architect and developed by Rey Nieto, the structure yields 12 residences and enclosed parking for 11 vehicles. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,286 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Legendary hot dog restaurant Papaya King faces possible closure

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Papaya King was the first. It’s often been imitated but never equaled, according to its many fans. But now a wrecking ball is on the menu instead of its signature hot dogs and fruity drinks. “I grew up on the Upper East Side and Papaya has been a staple […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

On the Record with NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch: New Yorkers ‘irked’ by the return of alternate side parking

NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been about a week since alternate side parking returned to its pre-pandemic frequency, and, so far, New Yorkers have not been so cooperative, officials said. NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the agency is working on getting car owners more compliant with the new frequency so the department can clean up […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Ending Soon for 2442 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery ends on July 8 for 2442 Ocean Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use residential building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Yaacov Azrad, the structure yields 105 residences and a 1,856-square-foot community facility space on the ground floor used as a medical center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

