The security, transparency and misinformation surrounding the state's election system are all top of mind for candidates hoping to be Washington's next secretary of state. The race has drawn eight candidates hoping to fill the spot left by former secretary Kim Wyman last year. Wyman left to join the Biden administration, leaving Gov. Jay Inslee to appoint former state Sen. Steve Hobbs to fill her spot. The winner of this year's election will serve the remainder of Wyman's term, which ends in 2024.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO