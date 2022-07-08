ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

By Amanda Haggard
williamsonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Library Art Exhibit Spotlight: Sculpture, textiles and ceramics

Each month, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library features a number of artist exhibits, organized by the Friends of the Brentwood Library, for the community to come view. In July, three new artists line the walls of the library, each with their own distinct work. These three artists all belong to the Midstate Chapter of Tennessee Craft. Tennessee Craft is a nonprofit organization focused on equity and providing opportunities to local artists.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WJHL

Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nolensville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
wpln.org

Drinking in the history and culture of Tennessee moonshine

White lightning. Firewater. Mountain dew. There are a lot of names for moonshine, but what is it? Strictly speaking, it’s any illegal homemade spirit, and can be made from pretty much anything including fruits, grain and vegetables. People all over the world have been making their own alcohol for...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

8 great East Tennessee staycations to help your pockets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices. “Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Teenage cousins to host book signing at Natchez Street Community Center

Cousins Kanye and Ryon Conway, 17-year-old rising high school seniors at Spring Hill High School and Hume Fogg Academic High School in Nashville, respectively, have created a series of books for teens to serve as a distraction from the negative things in the world. The first book in the trilogy,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things happening in and around Wilson County. It’s A Luau Christmas In July. Beat the rush and come see Santa. There will be 100+ Craft and Vendors booths and lots of fun kid activities. The first 100 shoppers will get a Christmas gift. There will be door prizes throughout the day. Also, vote on your favorite booth by donating your change/bills into a donation box in each decorated booth. Proceeds benefit Give A Little Christmas. There will also be a box to collect new, unwrapped toys.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Johnson City Press

The original Nashville Predator and its mysterious missing tooth

A half century ago, a construction company unearthed the remains of a saber-toothed cat that had lived in present-day downtown Nashville 11,000 years ago. A quarter century ago, that discovery resulted in the naming of a pro sports team. But about the same time, one of the prehistoric cat’s teeth turned up missing!
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Tickets On Sale for Wilson County Fair – TN State Fair

The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair returns August 18 – 27, 2022 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Attendees will experience thrilling rides, concerts, food, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, pageants, livestock shows, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village and more. This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay. See photography, fine arts, quilts, farm and exotic animals, plus poultry and rabbit shows, antique car show, kids’ night activities, school exhibits, Marketplace vendors, parades, Pick Tennessee exhibit and entertainment on 8 stages.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures

July 7 - 13, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Art#Flowers
Rutherford Source

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Discretionary Grant Applications Now Available for Area Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced its annual call for discretionary grant applications. Nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of residents of Middle Tennessee* are eligible and are encouraged to apply. Nonprofit grant guidelines and applications are available at www.cfmt.org. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
williamsonhomepage.com

James Willis

James “Jim” Floyd Willis, age 80 of Spring Hill, passed away July 6. He was born in Pensacola, Florida, to the late Willard & Edna Willis. James spent 25 years serving in the United States Marine Corp., retiring as a Master Sargent in 1982. He then moved to Memphis to start a career in education, obtaining his doctorate and serving as Vice President of Workforce Development at Southwest TN Community College.
SPRING HILL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy