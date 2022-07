As they gear up to release their 10th studio album, ‘Asphalt Meadows’, Death Cab For Cutie have started performing a brand new song from it titled ‘Here To Forever’. Thus far, the band have performed ‘Here To Forever’ on every date of their current summer tour, with the first show having gone down in Newport, Kentucky on Thursday (July 7). They’ve also been performing the album’s lead single, ‘Roman Candles’, which until this week, had only been done acoustically at frontman Ben Gibbard‘s solo shows.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO