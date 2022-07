Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat has become the first candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), a Tory centrist who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start”.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former soldier said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and now in parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO