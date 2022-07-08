ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Former governor Thompson endorses Michels in GOP race

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is endorsing construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor, a move that comes...

cbs58.com

fortatkinsononline.com

The Badger Project: DNR board member refuses to step down after term; others may follow

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a Republican-appointed member of the state’s Natural...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

GOP criticizes Democratic secretary of state over paperwork

MADISON — Wisconsin's Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette said in response to Republican criticism that he has not yet sent required documents to Congress and other states related to a proposed constitutional convention because his office didn't have enough money, but he has now purchased envelopes and will do it.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WEAU-TV 13

DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim to step down in August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) will be welcoming a new face in leadership next month, Governor Tony Evers’ office announced on Friday. The current secretary, Dawn Crim is stepping down from the Evers administration. Crim, Evers said, has been “been absolutely...
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Tommy Thompson
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Donald Trump
wiproud.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to Wisconsin after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
#Politics State#Gop#Michels Corp
american-rails.com

Wisconsin Scenic Train Rides

Wisconsin's history with the iron horse began prior to 1850. During the next half-century thousands of miles of railroads were built to reach major cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay while many more were constructed to serve other purposes. In this book, "The Routledge Historical Atlas Of The American Railroads,"...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

WI Wildlife Advocate: Bear Hounding, Baiting Unethical

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin’s bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall’s bear-hunting season. Wisconsin’s bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wiproud.com

Human trafficking a growing issue in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Human trafficking is a growing issue both in the country and Wisconsin. Dozens of statewide organizations are raising awareness, but more voices are needed. The National Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 2,000 calls from Wisconsin since 2007. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Suspected Fourth of July gunman came to Wisconsin

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI

