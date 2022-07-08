Rotary Club Receives District Award, Installs New Officers

The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO