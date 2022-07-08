ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Rotary Club Receives District Award, Installs New Officers

By Los Alamos Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Simon, far right, the Assistant Governor for Rotary District 5520, presented the Increasing Our Impact Through Quality Local and Global Service Projects award to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos Tuesday. The award recognizes the Club for its outstanding service during...

County: Park & Recreation Board To Discuss Golf Course Improvements

Los Alamos County staff and the golf course design team are scheduled to provide an update and acquire input from Parks and Recreation Board for Phase 2 of the project at their regular monthly public meeting on Thursday, July 14. The project is separated into two phases. Phase 1 includes assembly of design drawings and construction documents for improving Holes 4 through 18, while Phase 2 includes development of several design concept options for improving holes 1 through 3 and reconfiguring the driving range to improve safety and practice areas.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Local Democrats Host Fundraising Barbecue Saturday

Judges assisting with food service Saturday at a barbeque hosted by the Democratic Party of Los Alamos at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op are from left, Los Alamos Municipal Judge Elizabeth Allen, Supreme Court Justice Julie Vargas and New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge Gerald Baca. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County Issues July 7 COVID-19 News Release

Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter, and learn more about the upcoming vaccine clinics, all about Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, and how this week’s data shows what the COVID-19 impact is in Los Alamos County currently! Click here to view: https://conta.cc/3yOdshX.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

International District Library officially opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After nearly 20 years of trying to make it happen, the International District Library is finally open. The $19 million facility sits where the old nightclub Caravan East used to be. It has a dance floor to honor the building’s history, a children’s area, and a young adult room with virtual reality. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Forest Service hiring for fall youth program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest’s Forest Stewards Youth Corps is recruiting young adults interested in a career in wildland fire. It will give participants beginner-level training and on-the-ground experience working on wildfires, prescribed burns, tree planting, and other natural resource projects. The program...
SANTA FE, NM
COVID Cometh – This Time For Me

LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen/Courtesy photo. COVID cometh, this time for me. Yes, after 28 months of being overly cautious and outwardly Type A…it got me. Why this melodramatic press release you might ask?. If you don’t know me, I run the two local senior centers, the Betty Ehart...
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 660: Los Alamos County Continues To Lead New Mexico In COVID Cases, Now Second In United States

This chart displays the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses per 100,000 people by county in New Mexico. Los Alamos County continues to lead the state in COVID-19 diagnoses, as has been the case throughout most of the latest surge. Furthermore, Los Alamos County is now second out of 3,006 counties in the United States. Source: New York Times. Created by.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Locker 505 opens new uptown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

