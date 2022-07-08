Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review: Premium headphones that rival Sony and Bose

Wireless headphones are a great way to give yourself more freedom of movement when working, gaming, or streaming movies and music. While you do give up the almost unlimited power supply that comes with wired headphones, you can still find models with very impressive battery lives, like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless with its 300-hour playback time. If you're an audiophile, you'll want to spring for a premium-grade model like the Bose Professional Headphones 700 or Sony WH-1000XM5 for crystal clear and rich music and near-perfect noise cancellation so all you hear is your music or video. To help you decide which wireless headphones are best for you, in this list I've gathered five of the best models you can buy. I've broken down their price tags and features so you can get the wireless headphones of your dreams.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO