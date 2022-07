The Atlanta Braves won a World Series last year by not being afraid to buck convention and go to the bullpen early and often. It wasn't entirely out of necessity. And it may not be the methodology employed this postseason, especially if Spencer Strider has anything to say about it. The 23-year-old righthander with Dave Bergman mustache has been writing his name in the record books over his last two starts. In each he's struck out more than 11 batters while allowing fewer than two hits. No rookie had ever done that before.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO