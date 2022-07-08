‘Hall of fame, that's forever’: Draymond Green to be inducted into MSU Hall of Fame in September

Former MSU and current Golden State Warriors basketball player Draymond Green laughs during his number-retirement ceremony at the Breslin Student Events Center on December 3, 2019. The Blue Devils defeated the Spartans, 87-75. — Photo by Matt Zubik | The State News

Spartan alumnus Draymond Green will return to his roots when inducted into MSU’s Hall of Fame this September.

He announced the news on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” earlier today.

Green played for the Spartans from 2008 to 2011 and was drafted to the Golden State Warriors in 2012 during the second round.

“As a kid who went to Michigan State, and everyone told me I was dumb for going there, I would never play there,” Green said. “I’m going to the hall of fame. That’s absolutely insane.”

Green has played for the Warriors since, winning four NBA titles and he continues to give back to MSU’s athletic department, including 100 thousand dollars in honor of his recently deceased teammate, Adreian Payne.

“Our Athletic Director, Alan Haller, called me ... and I literally got chills down my arms when he told me,” Green said. “I’m just sitting there like, ‘Wow. Hall of fame, that’s forever.‘”

Green is the eighth person in history to be chosen for induction during his first year of eligibility.

“I really just want to thank Coach (Tom) Izzo for, number one, recruiting me to be an MSU spartan, but, number two, for pushing me the way he did, for tapping into something that I didn’t even know could be tapped into about myself and teaching me how to work hard,” Green said. “I can’t thank him enough; it’s changed my life.”

