Baltimore, MD

Bills Backers in Baltimore to raise money for Tops fund Saturday

By Chris Horvatits
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WIVB) – Bills fans living in Baltimore will partner with a popular Maryland restaurant to raise money for the victims and survivors of the Tops mass shooting on Saturday.

The Charm City Bills Backers are joining Jimmy’s Famous Seafood to hold a fundraiser. It’s called “Crabs for a Cause”. Jared Sanson, the president of the Bills Backers chapter who moved to Baltimore from Hamburg in 2005, says the crab-fest will feature a live auction and an appearance by former Bills wide receiver and Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

“Buffalo always gives back,” Sanson said. “I feel like that’s what we’re known for.”

All of the money raised will be sent to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund, Sanson said. The fund has been set up to support those most closely impacted by the May 14 shooting, which killed 10 Black people and injured three other victims.

“Our goal is $10,000,” Sanson added. “D.C., one of our sister chapters down here, they raised $8,000. So I would like to beat them.”

The Washington, D.C. Bills Backers held their fundraiser in June. Gregory Wahl, the chapter’s president, said he’d be all for the Baltimore group surpassing their mark.

“We definitely have friendly competition. But I have to say, when it comes to actually party-hosting, on game day, you want to come to D.C.,” Wahl said.

Another Bills Backers chapter in Frederick, Md., which is 50 miles from both Baltimore and Washington, also raised money by selling shirts after the Tops attack. They raised hundreds of dollars, which chapter president Melissa Druskat says were diverted to the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here.

