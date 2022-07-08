ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springstead (FL) football looking to change it up on offense

By Andy Villamarzo
 3 days ago

SPRINGSTEAD, FL – When you think of the Springstead Eagles on offense in years past, thoughts immediately run to flex one formations and a lot of triple-option football.

That’s not all out the window over at Springstead, but the Eagles are starting to make changes to their offensive approach that would differ from years past. The Eagles will be more balanced on offense, making it possibly a new era of offensive football in Spring Hill.

“The primary difference in the offense between this year and years past will be balance,” Springstead head coach Mike Garafano said. “We will have a much more balanced attack and will utilize the entire length and width of the field. Still have to take care of the football no matter what offense you run.”

The Eagles had a strong spring performance when they played against Pinellas County foes like Palm Harbor University and Clearwater Central Catholic . Springstead played well versus both teams, bringing a boost to the team heading into summer workouts. As Garafano stated, the team expects to contend for a district championship this fall.

“Playing well in the spring definitely helps spring board into summer workouts. Gives us something to build on,” Garafano said. “Our goal is to win the district and secure a spot in the playoffs. We have the talent to do it just have to put in the work.”

Springstead finished the 2021 season with a record of 6-4, just missing on the postseason in Class 6A. The Eagles played in one of the tougher districts in the central Florida region, but now play within Class 4-Suburban, District 6 with Land O’ Lakes , Sunlake , Wiregrass Ranch and Mitchell . With several key players back in the fold, including the return of quarterback Ayden Ferguson from injury, the Eagles aim to be in the mix for a playoff berth and district title.

“We have a lot of players that I consider could have breakout seasons for us this year,” Garafano added. “Quarterback Ayden Ferguson coming off a broken collarbone last year is the leader of the offense. Luca Garguilo will be one of our only two way starters. Connor McCazzio was the top performer coming off the junior varsity last year.”

“Looking for a big year out of him. Madden Buratzcuk is the returning leader of the defense. Other names to watch out for are Tyree Davis, Michael Rizzuto, Tucker Watson Craig Corbett and Roman Strat.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

