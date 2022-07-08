DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office K9 Helps In Narcotics Arrest

Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit completed a traffic stop on SE Hillsborough Avenue. During the stop, K9 Kita alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a search was conducted. The search revealed a Fentanyl/Cocaine mix, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, and Drug Paraphernalia. The vehicle passenger David Foster was subsequently arrested on five (5) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (one (1) count each of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Alprazolam), two (2) counts of Tamper or Fabricate Physical Evidence, and four (4) counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
