DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office K9 Helps In Narcotics Arrest

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.

