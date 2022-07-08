ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office K9 Helps In Narcotics Arrest

By Cecilia Lewis
classiccountry1045.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, June 6, 2022, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance on a nuisance drug residence in the area of Sugar Babe Road. After...

www.classiccountry1045.com

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
classiccountry1045.com

DCSO Traffic Stop Yields Narcotics Arrest

Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit completed a traffic stop on SE Hillsborough Avenue. During the stop, K9 Kita alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a search was conducted. The search revealed a Fentanyl/Cocaine mix, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, and Drug Paraphernalia. The vehicle passenger David Foster was subsequently arrested on five (5) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (one (1) count each of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Alprazolam), two (2) counts of Tamper or Fabricate Physical Evidence, and four (4) counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida deputy saves life of 3-month-old baby

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A 3-month-old baby whose life was saved by a Florida deputy is back home with its family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michelle Wilson was called to a Fort Myers home because a baby wasn’t breathing. Upon arrival, Wilson says she...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcotics#Methamphetamine
Mysuncoast.com

Man found dead in an accidental drowning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a possible drowning victim has concluded after Marine Unit deputies found the body floating in the Braden River. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the victim as Shaun Wear, a 40-year-old Bradenton local. The incident occurred after a trespassing complaint...
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Motorcyclist killed after hitting 3 vehicles in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in an unincorporated part of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said G.W. Sowell, 37, of Lake Wales was heading north on Buck Moore Road at a high speed. As...
LAKE WALES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

LCSO warns against text scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced people have been receiving texts from a random phone number giving a discount link to buy LCSO shirts. In reality, these texts have nothing to do with LCSO. In a Facebook post, LCSO reminded people:. “The Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Billy Fletcher, 35 of Mena was arrested on three Felony Failure to Appear Warrants. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 375 E near Mena in reference to the complainant receiving threatening messages. June 28, 2022. Deputies responded to a structure fire at a residence on Hillcrest Lane near...
WINKNEWS.com

Authorities say crime spree at 4 casino arcades in Lee County are related

At least three casino arcades across Lee County were targeted in a crime spree that included robberies and grand thefts on Thursday. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating similar cases “which are believed to be related.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
whatcom-news.com

Motorcycle vs SUV crash sends 2 to the hospital

SUMAS, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 2pm on Saturday, July 9th, to the intersection of Anderson Lake Road and Reese Hill Road area due to a report of an injury crash involving a motorcycle. Washington State Patrol issued a press memo that said a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle...
SUMAS, WA
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Fort Myers Target

Fort Myers police are attempting to identify a man they say has stolen from several stores over the past year. In recent incidents, on June 16 and 21, the man is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Target store at the Forum. According to police,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SPD warns drivers after clocking two drivers going nearly 30 MPH over limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t say they didn’t warn you!. Sarasota Police officers clocked two drivers both going 71 miles an hour in a 45 MPH zone. The first driver was clocked in the 3100 block of N Washington Blvd (US 301) in the City of Sarasota, The second was caught going 71mph in a 45mph zone in the 3900 block of Fruitville Road.
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested for stealing car idling in a bank parking lot in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police have arrested two people who they say stole a car that was left idling in the parking lot of a bank in Cape Coral on Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Lucas Gregory Schulz and 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Noah McClung got in the car that was idling in a bank parking lot on Del Prado Boulevard and drove off.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy