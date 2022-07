Assistance by the city of Staunton in cleaning up from the impact of severe storms that came through Staunton the afternoon of July 6 will begin July 18. Public works crews will continue to clear public rights of way and city properties next week, according to a press release from the city. The following week, public works will assist residents with clean up of storm-related brush, vegetative waste and fallen trees. Cleanup will not include heavy waste, refuse or trash, but these materials will be accepted at the Augusta County Landfill.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO