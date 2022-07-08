48 lbs of marijuana found in luggage at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are faced with felony drug charges after police said a total of 48 pounds of marijuana was found in luggage at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday evening.
Metro Police documents said investigators were working with narcotics detections K-9 Power on blind runs of luggage at BNA when United Airlines flight 1830 from San Francisco arrived.
Authorities said the K-9 alerted their handler to multiple bags belonging to Demetrius Jefferys, 26, and Marcus Barnett-McClay, 42. Police reportedly located both suspects after the bags were loaded onto bag belt 9 at the BNA baggage claim.
MNPD said their bags were searched and officers reportedly found 28 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in Jeffreys' bag and 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in Barnett-McClay's luggage.
