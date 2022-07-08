ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

48 lbs of marijuana found in luggage at BNA

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBLeV_0gYrRevV00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are faced with felony drug charges after police said a total of 48 pounds of marijuana was found in luggage at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday evening.

Metro Police documents said investigators were working with narcotics detections K-9 Power on blind runs of luggage at BNA when United Airlines flight 1830 from San Francisco arrived.

Teen charged in deadly shooting near BNA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enoSt_0gYrRevV00
    Demetrius Jefferys (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq7lr_0gYrRevV00
    Marcus Barnett-McClary (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said the K-9 alerted their handler to multiple bags belonging to Demetrius Jefferys, 26, and Marcus Barnett-McClay, 42. Police reportedly located both suspects after the bags were loaded onto bag belt 9 at the BNA baggage claim.

MNPD said their bags were searched and officers reportedly found 28 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in Jeffreys’ bag and 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in Barnett-McClay’s luggage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee woman accused of DUI after crashing into Nashville doughnut shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle into a Nashville doughnut shop early Friday, authorities said. Sarah Flowers, 29, was charged with DUI by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after she crashed into East Park Donuts & Coffee, WZTV reported. Flowers allegedly told police she had “several IPA beers” before driving her SUV into the building at around 3:39 a.m. CDT.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two men arrested with nearly 50 pounds of marijuana at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police at Nashville International Airport (BNA) seized two bags containing approximately 48 pounds of marijuana on Thursday. According to the arrest affidavit, Airport Police K9 officers conducted a random search of luggage on flight #1830 that had just landed from San Francisco. Police dog, “Power,” caught a scent on two roller bags belonging to 26-year-old Demetrius Jeffreys and 42-year-old Marcus Barnett-McClay.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 men arrested for sale of fentanyl-laced cocaine on Demonbreun St.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Friday night after selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville Police said an undercover detective was met by Curtis Webster, 61, on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to provide the detective with a half gram of cocaine for $60. Webster reportedly walked to the pedestrian bridge, where he interacted with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. MNPD said the drugs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

3 teens arrested after being caught driving stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested Saturday night after being caught driving a car that was taken by gunpoint on Thursday, Metro Police said. Police spotted an unoccupied stolen Honda Civic parked near the intersection of Claiborne and Green streets on Saturday night. The car had been stolen at gunpoint Thursday night on Berry Street at North Third Street in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD destroys 21,000+ lbs of drugs collected since 2007

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced Friday that the Evidence Storage Division facilitated the destruction of 21,740 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. MNPS said the drugs had come to the department from a series of seizures spanning 15 years, from 2007-2022. The drugs...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bna#Marijuana#Luggage#Shooting#San Francisco#K 9 Power#Barnett Mcclay#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Smyrna experiencing high volume of auto burglaries

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Smyrna Police Department, the town of Smyrna is experiencing a higher than usual number of auto burglaries. Police would like to remind residents to remove valuables from their cars. Car burglars are breaking windows and stealing items that are in plain sight....
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN News 2

2 killed in crash on Highway 431 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

2 killed in head-on collision in Robertson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision on U.S. 431 North on Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash occurred near the intersection of William Woodard Road. Jana Kinslow, 27, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was driving south on Highway 431...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy