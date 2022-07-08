ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Dutch Defender Nathan Ake Has Begun Advanced Talks With Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
 3 days ago

The Blues are now in advanced talks with Manchester City's Nathan Ake as Thomas Tuchel looks to be interested in the resigning of the Dutch defender.

According to The Times, talks for the former Blue have accelerated and advanced over the past few days, bringing the deal closer than ever for the Dutch international to make a return to Stamford Bridge.

It has been said that Ake is open to a move back to the Blues to help out Chelsea's current defensive issues. There has been no deal made as of yet but personal terms and transfer fees have been discussed between both clubs.

The 27-year-old has been valued at around £40-50 million if they wanted to resign the defender. This would be paying £20 million more than what Chelsea sold Ake to Bournemouth for.

Chelsea looks to rebuild their defense this summer after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Ake has been one of many defenders on the long list of names that Tuchel has his eye on.

Fellow Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt has also been marked by Tuchel. The Chelsea boss believes that both Ake and De Ligt are a part of his plans for the upcoming season and would like to bring both to the club.

Ake Could potentially become the second Manchester City player that Chelsea signs this summer. The Blues are on the verge of signing English winger Raheem Sterling for an expected fee of £45 million plus add-ons.

The deal for Raheem Sterling is set to be completed within the next few days now, becoming Chelsea's first signing of the summer.

