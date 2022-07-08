ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man arrested for murder in February shooting incident in south Houston

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested and charged a man for a deadly shooting that was caught on camera earlier this year. Joshua Jackson, 27, was charged with murder on Wednesday in...

cw39.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Possible machete attack leads to shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Two men were taken for questioning after Houston police said an attack possibly involving a machete led to a shooting early Sunday. According to HPD Sgt. J. Hill, officers received a call from a man at around midnight, claiming that he shot someone in the 7300 block of Mullins Drive near Bissonnet Street.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
South Houston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
South Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
myfoxzone.com

HPD: Woman shot in the head in hotel parking lot in west Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the scene where a woman was shot in the head while walking to her car Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn at 15225 Katy Freeway in west Houston. Police say the woman was...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Jackson
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Murder#Violent Crime#Nissan Rogue#The Hpd Homicide Division
kurv.com

Woman Arrested In 17YO Cold Case

A Brazoria County woman is behind bars for a murder that happened more than 17 years ago. Shelley Thompson-Lemoine is being held on one-million-dollars bail for the 2005 murders of an elderly Cleveland, Texas couple. Luz and Antonio Rodriguez were found beaten and strangled to death by their daughter. DNA...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE INVESTIGATE I-69 CRASH

Just after 1 pm Saturday a pickup with a 4-wheeler that was heading to the mud park was traveling south on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection he struck a passenger car traveling west on Fostoria and disregarded the red light. THe impact spun the car into the u-turn lane and caused the 4-wheeler to eject from the back of the truck. All injuries were minor.
SPLENDORA, TX
cw39.com

Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Mother of missing baby found, in custody, Houston police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 12-month old baby was found and Houston police say that they have found the child’s mother, hours after reporting her as missing. On Thursday night, HPD identified the baby’s mom as 33-year-old Dana McGowan and that she was reported missing. But on Friday...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy