Chicago, IL

Cubs' Ian Happ: Reaches twice in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Happ went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers. Happ was also caught stealing,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs' P.J. Higgins: Slugs grand slam

Higgins went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers. Higgins punctuated a strong first inning for the Cubs with his grand slam, but that was his only hit Sunday. He's gone 4-for-20 (.200) with three walks and five strikeouts through seven games in July. The 29-year-old catcher has maintained a solid .276/.353/.513 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and four doubles through 86 plate appearances, though his path to playing time behind the dish is likely to close up with Willson Contreras working his way back from a hamstring injury. Higgins could also draw some starts at first base if his hitting earns him a place in the lineup.
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Launches seventh homer

Estrada went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Padres. Estrada's second-inning blast was ultimately all the offense Alex Wood and the Giants would need in the win. Prior to Sunday, Estrada had gone 0-for-11 over his last four contests, which included a five-day stint on the COVID-19-related injured list. The second baseman is up to a .256/.309/.398 slash line with seven homers, 33 RBI, 42 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 73 games this season.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
CBS Sports

Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Three hits, two RBI in rout

Gimenez went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Royals. Gimenez was one of two Guardians in the starting nine to fail to record an extra-base hit, as all three of his knocks were singles. It was still an encouraging performance -- he had gone 5-for-32 (.156) in 11 contests since his last multi-hit effort. The second baseman's slump briefly dipped his batting average under .300, but he's back to that mark with an .836 OPS, nine home runs, 40 RBI, 28 runs scored and six stolen bases through 259 plate appearances this year. He should continue to see a majority of the playing time at the keystone.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Patrick Baldwin: Yet to play in Vegas

Baldwin did not play in Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs. Baldwin also did not see the floor in Friday's opener against the Knicks, so it looks as though the Warriors are being extra-cautious with the first-round pick, who battled through an injury-riddled freshman season at UW-Milwaukee. At this stage, it's unclear if Baldwin will end up seeing the floor at all during Summer League, but it's worth noting that he's with the team in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
Sportsnaut

Dodgers rally, outscore Cubs to cap 10-1 homestand

Trea Turner’s two-run single capped a six-run third inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 11-9 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Sunday to complete a four-game series sweep. Freddie Freeman hit a home run among his four hits as the Dodgers won their seventh consecutive...
Ian Happ
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Robertson: Can't protect lead Friday

Robertson allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Robertson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Mookie Betts delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly. This was the third time in eight outings Robertson has taken a blown save, though he's given up only three runs in 8.2 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander is 12-for-17 in save chances with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings this year. He'll likely remain in the closer role as long as he's wearing a Cubs uniform, barring a terrible stretch of pitching.
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Getting start Sunday

Cubs manager David Ross said Smyly (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago will end up welcoming two starters back from the injured list to close out the weekend series in Los Angeles,...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Double, steal in loss

Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers. Wisdom has six stolen bases this year, and four of them have come in his last 10 games. The 30-year-old isn't much of a speedster -- the most steals he's had in a year was 13 between Triple-A Memphis and the Cardinals in 2018. Still, it's an added bonus for his fantasy managers. Wisdom's added 17 home runs, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and 17 doubles despite a .231 batting average through 81 contests as a near-everyday presence in the Cubs' lineup this year.
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out against lefty once again

Ortega is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. The lefty-hitting Ortega will end up sitting for each of the final three games of the series in Los Angeles with the Dodgers bringing a left-hander to the hill on each occasion. Christopher Morel will replace Ortega in center field and as the Cubs' leadoff man Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL

