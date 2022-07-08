ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murda Beatz Delivers 'No Mas' With Anitta, Quavo, J Balvin & Pharrell

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Murda Beatz Recordings

Murda Beatz brings some of the biggest voices in the world together for an exciting banger that will light up any party this summer.

On Friday, July 8, Murda Beatz reveals his second song of the year "No Más" featuring Anitta, Quavo, J Balvin and Pharrell Williams. iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere, which was co-produced by the Canadian native and Pharrell, gives off the ultimate summer vibes and it shows in the epic music video directed by Jackson Tisi and produced by Taj Critchlow and Director X's Fela. The "No Más" video is a glorified recap of the entire crew's lavish vacation in Miami Beach.

“It’s a record I’m excited about, bringing four different worlds together; America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada," Murda Beatz told iHeartRadio. "And, of course, having the chance to work alongside a legendary producer like Pharrell is incredible. It’s just the perfect record for the summer.”

"No Más" comes several months after Murda Beatz dropped his single “One Shot” featuring Wale and Blxst. It's not the only record he's been apart of this year. He also produced Quavo and Takeoff's latest song "Hotel Lobby" back in May. Their debut as Unc & Phew fueled rumors that Migos had plans to part ways, but there's still no confirmation on their status as a trio.

Meanwhile, the song comes a few months after Anitta dropped her new album Versions of Me and J Balvin's recent single "Nivel de Perreo." It's also the latest addition to Pharrell's growing list of bangers he's produced this year from Pusha T's It's Almost Dry album to his own single "Cash In Cash Out" featuring Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage.

Watch the video for Murda Beatz's "No Más" featuring Anitta, Quavo, J Balvin and Pharrell below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

