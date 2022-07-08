OriginClear Doubles Purchase Orders In First Half 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it booked combined purchase orders in excess of $5 million in the first six months of 2022, more than double the order volume for the comparable period in 2021.

OriginClear commercial and industrial use water treatment systems like this reverse osmosis advanced filtration system are in highest ever demand. The company’s Texas-based, custom build, Progressive Water manufacturing division and its Virginia-based, standardized and prepackaged, Modular Water Systems™ division have sustained months long and record-breaking sales runs. (Photo: OriginClear)

While not an official measure, purchase orders indicate future revenue potential. This was seen in Q1 of this year, when increased purchase orders in the second half of 2021 contributed to a 55% increase in this year’s first quarter revenue, compared to 1 st quarter 2021.

“We’re proud of both our operating divisions, which both turned in large increases in purchase orders,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “Both teams are working flat-out, and we are beefing up our staff to ensure continued excellent service.”

About OriginClear Inc.

OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide. With America’s broken infrastructure and 100 billion dollars of government spending to fix the nation’s 150,000-plus water systems, OriginClear is helping them “cut the cord”, by developing outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a future digital currency to streamline payments. Our line of Modular Water products and systems is key to the self-reliant water treatment revolution as they create “instant infrastructure” – fully engineered, prefabricated and prepackaged systems that use durable, sophisticated materials.

For more information, visit the company's website: www.OriginClear.com

