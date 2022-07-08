ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US added 372,000 jobs in June in sign of economic resilience as unemployment remains a low 3.6%

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US added 372,000 jobs in June in sign of economic resilience as unemployment remains a low 3.6%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Economy has 11.3 million unfilled jobs

(The Center Square) – There are 11.3 million open jobs in the U.S., nearly two jobs for every American seeking work, according to newly released federal data. That rate is nearly the highest on record as the number of available jobs per worker has sharply risen in recent months.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

US tells China its support for Russia complicates relations

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at a time when they are already beset by rifts and enmity over numerous other issues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Saturday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blamed the U.S. for the downturn in relations and said that American policy has been derailed by what he called a misperception of China as a threat. “Many people believe that the United States is suffering from a China-phobia,” he said, according to a Chinese statement. “If such threat-expansion is allowed to grow, U.S. policy toward China will be a dead end with no way out.” In five hours of talks in their first-to-face meeting since October, Blinken said he expressed deep concern about China’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and did not believe Beijing’s protestations that it is neutral in the conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

How worried should Americans be about a recession?

A growing number of adults in the U.S. fear the nation is on the verge of a recession. Their concerns come amid soaring costs and stagnant wages. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with David Ragland, the CEO and a financial adviser and wealth strategist for IRC Wealth, to weigh the likelihood of a recession and further discuss our current economic climate.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
International Business Times

U.S. Job Growth Beats Expectations; Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6%

U.S. job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, signs of persistent labor market strength that give the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's...
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

US Labor Department report shows economy added 372,000 jobs in June

MIAMI – The latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the economy added 372,000 jobs in June, a drop off from this year's monthly average of 457,000. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.Total employment gains are still historically strong for the first half of the year, they're more than 20% ahead of the average gains for an entire year during the 2010s. But there are still about 6 million people who are unemployed, despite job openings remaining at a robust 11.3 million, according to the Labor Department.Average hourly earnings rose by 5.1% from a year ago, lower than the 8.6% inflation rate. To fund the difference, many Americans are dipping into the savings that they built up during the pandemic.CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger says the June data will keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates by another .75% at the next meeting in three weeks. Even with indications that the labor market and the economy are starting to slow down a bit, the central bank has said that it is willing to tolerate higher unemployment to derail inflation.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours after a gunman killed seven people at a July 4th parade in suburban Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tapped into the frustration of many fellow Democrats at the seeming inability of the U.S. to curb gun violence. “If you’re angry today, I’m here to tell you: Be angry. I’m furious,” Pritzker said. But at the White House, President Joe Biden was more focused on reassurance than anger. “I know it can be exhausting and unsettling,” he said, adding that “we’re going to get through all of this.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy