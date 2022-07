The Alliance Heritage Days theme is Roarin' Through 2022 and events will run from July 12 - July 17. Heritage Days carnival tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, July 5. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office during business hours. Tickets can be purchased at Grocery Kart from noon to 5 pm through Monday, July 11. On Tuesday, July 12 tickets will be on sale from noon to 8 pm at Grocery Kart.

