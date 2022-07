A proposal to extend bars hours in Palm Springs and six other California cities has a long way to go before it gets anywhere near reality here, city official said this week. Driving the news: California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) has tried and failed twice to pass legislation allowing bars to remain open until 4 a.m. in cities chosen for a pilot program. He’s trying again with SB930, which is currently working its way through Sacramento and scheduled for its next committee hearing in early August.

