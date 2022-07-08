ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Divorce filings rise in Ohio for first time in 10 years

By Maeve Walsh
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZeFm_0gYrOUaO00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You can’t spell COVID-19 without divorce, at least for one Columbus-based attorney.

While the workload for some Ohioans came to a “screeching halt” at the start of the pandemic, Isaac-Wiles family law attorney Joanne Beasy said she and her colleagues were up to their knees with clients wishing to pull the plug on their marriage.

“Because of all of the different unique circumstances that COVID brought to people’s lives, people are realizing that the relationship they’re in is maybe not the one that they want to be in for the rest of their life,” Beasy said.

Divorce is on the rise in Ohio for the first time since 2012, ending a steady 10-year downfall in the number of couples terminating their marriage, according to data from the Domestic Relations Division of Ohio’s Courts of Common Pleas. In 2021, divorce and dissolution filings in Ohio totaled 39,256 cases – a 3.4% jump from the 37,925 cases filed a year before.

Although 2021’s divorce numbers are still far below the 47,466 recorded in 2012, marriage and family therapist Scott Ziemba said the “magnification of stress” caused by COVID-19 and the polarized political climate in the U.S. may account for the sudden spike in unhappy couples.

Ziemba, a clinical mental health therapist at Holistic Consultation in Columbus, said some of his married clients say their relationship has begun to feel like that of a college roommate, as stay-at-home orders and a transition to remote work has often left them in close quarters.

“I’m almost translating that into this idea that ‘We’ve lost a sense of our relationship as being special because we’re around each other all the time,’” Ziemba said.

Arguing over what’s best for a couple’s children during the pandemic is another firestarter for divorce that Beasy said she’s seen more frequently among her clients.

“Do they go to school? Do they stay home? Do we get them vaccinated? Do we get the second vaccination? Do we get the booster?” she said, giving examples of topics of conflict. “I’ve seen some couples who have really parted ways just over those significant health issues related to their children.”

Beasy said she’s even seen a jump in disputes over pet custody, as adoptions left animal shelters with empty cages and families became “super-duper attached” to their pets during the pandemic.

As American political parties are farther apart ideologically than at any time in the past five decades, according to a March 2022 Pew Research Center report, Beasy said more Ohio couples are cutting the cord on their politically-strained relationships.

“I have had a client that said, ‘Wow, with everything going on in the world, and you know, my views are X, and I’m really discovering that my spouse’s views are Y, and I just don’t think that I can go forward,’” Beasy said.

While divorce is the healthiest option for many couples, Ziemba encourages clients trying to get their marriage back on track to devote time to spend with their spouse every day – even if it’s just a 30-minute walk to reconnect. The couples who come to his office are often “saturated with problems and hurt feelings,” which, combined with the stressors of everyday life, distracts them from reflecting on the pair’s initial attraction – and what they hope for in the future of their relationship.

“There’s often a rich history of, you know, how a couple, what drew them together, what attracted them to each other, what ultimately led them to make the decision to commit their lives to each other,” he said.

Ziemba said he always tries to ask his patients the one question that rarely fails to induce a smile: How did you both meet?

“Even if they’re angry at each other, even if there’s all this stuff that’s going on, you know, they light up, they look at each other, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard a couple say, ‘Do you want to tell the story or should I?’”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Online Gambling in Ohio – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at OH Gambling Sites

With more than $2 billion in revenue in 2021, Ohio is one of the best gambling states in the country. Ohio online gambling sites offer residents everything from comprehensive sportsbooks to live dealer casino games. But are they legal? Our experts provide the latest in Ohio gambling laws and all...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Biden in Ohio; 25th District House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs. “When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Sidney Daily News

Larger wants to bring common sense to Columbus

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
NEW BREMEN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Basement Authority shares expert advice on preventing basement floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rains, recent flooding will affect Columbus residents. Chris McLaughlin, water management expert with Ohio Basement Authority, joined Good Day Columbus with advice on how you can stay dry and clean up after unexpected flooding. McLaughlin warns waiting for the next heavy rain may...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered again in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

Pregnant Ohioans would be able to file a civil suit no later than five years after conception against whoever caused them to have an unintended pregnancy — and anyone who “aids or abets” the impregnator — regardless of the circumstances.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Pew Research Center#Domestic Relations#Ohioans#Courts Of Common Pleas#Holistic Consultation
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two decades later, Columbus man found shot to death in Indiana identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Teen missing from Mosquito Lake believed to be in Columbus

(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
WKBN

Floating abortion clinic to bypass bans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy